Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers college football matchup on October 20, 2021.

Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) runs with the ball as Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Jarius Reimonenq (6) makes the tackle during the first half at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 3.5-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, Sun Belt) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

  • Coastal Carolina has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
  • The Chanticleers average 25.3 more points per game (48.8) than the Mountaineers give up (23.5).
  • When Coastal Carolina puts up more than 23.5 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Chanticleers collect 552.3 yards per game, 172.5 more yards than the 379.8 the Mountaineers give up per outing.
  • When Coastal Carolina churns out more than 379.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Chanticleers have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Mountaineers have forced (8).
Appalachian State Stats and Trends

  • Appalachian State has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Appalachian State's games this season have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Mountaineers average 31.5 points per game, 16.5 more than the Chanticleers give up (15).
  • Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 15 points.
  • The Mountaineers rack up 436.3 yards per game, 154.5 more yards than the 281.8 the Chanticleers give up.
  • Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team piles up over 281.8 yards.
  • The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Chanticleers have forced (2).
Season Stats

Sports Illustrated

