Pennlive’s Dave Jones and Bob Flounders discussed today’s game at Beaver Stadium, as the No.7 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions hosted the Illinois Fighting Illini. Penn State got out in front early and lead for most of the game. At the end of regulation the score was tied 10-10, forcing overtime which ended with Illinois scoring to upset the Nittany Lions at home. Illinois won the game 20-18 after nine consecutive overtimes.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO