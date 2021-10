Though rising, nursing home staff vaccination in Florida (now at 53%) still far below the industry standard of 75%, and trailing the national average of 67%. AARP released the Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard today (October 14, 2021), which tracks nursing home data including cases, deaths, resident and staff vaccination rates. The new report covers data in the four weeks ending September 19, 2021. Florida continues to rank first in the nation reporting 289 new nursing home resident deaths from COVID-19, up from 237 deaths in the previous month’s report. These new deaths in Florida represent 14 percent of 2,131 total COVID-19 deaths occurring in nursing homes across the United States – a number that nearly doubled nationally since the last report.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO