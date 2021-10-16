CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

LIST: High school football postponed over weather

By Steven Masso
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to severe weather conditions across the Rio Grande Valley on Friday night, several school districts moved their Friday game to the weekend.

Below is a list of the games that have been postponed, with their new date and times:

  • Edinburg Economedes @ Mission High: Oct 16 at 12 p.m.
  • Edinburg High @ La Joya: Oct. 16 at 10 a.m.
  • Brownsville Pace @ McAllen High: Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.
  • Sharyland High vs Sharyland Pioneer: Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.

