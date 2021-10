Le Mars jumped out in front early in Friday’s 42-14 win over Denison-Schleswig at home. The Bulldogs jumped out in front early and did not let up the rest of the way. Le Mars led 34-0 after the first half and rode that to a win. Le Mars finished with 367 yards of offense when all was said and done. Head Coach Ken Vigdal says that his offensive line deserve all the praise.

LE MARS, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO