WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 9 game highlights
TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 9 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.PREVIOUS : Friday Frenzy Week 8 game highlights
Maryville at Hardin Valley
Cleveland at Bearden
Dobyns-Bennett at William Blount
Bradley Central at Farragut
West at Cocke County
Pigeon Forge at Austin-East
Cherokee at Morristown West
GAME OF THE WEEK: Pope John Paul II at Knoxville Catholic
Signal Mountain at Kingston
Oliver Springs at Oakdale
Greenback at Harriman
Seymour at Grainger County
Find all the high school football final scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.
