CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryville, TN

WATCH: Friday Frenzy Week 9 game highlights

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
WATE
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbko9_0cSybsBW00

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Week 9 of high school football across East Tennessee has come and gone, here’s a look at the highlights across the region.

PREVIOUS : Friday Frenzy Week 8 game highlights

Maryville at Hardin Valley

Cleveland at Bearden

Dobyns-Bennett at William Blount

Bradley Central at Farragut

West at Cocke County

Pigeon Forge at Austin-East

Cherokee at Morristown West

GAME OF THE WEEK: Pope John Paul II at Knoxville Catholic

Signal Mountain at Kingston

Oliver Springs at Oakdale

Greenback at Harriman

Seymour at Grainger County

Find all the high school football final scores on WATE’s Friday Frenzy page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Maryville College football and volleyball dominate LaGrange

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a homecoming filled with victories for Maryville College. The Scots’ football team routed LaGrange 52-16. The volleyball team swept La Grange. On the gridiron, junior running back Cody Estep found paydirt four times. Estep also tallied 100 yards rushing. The Scots move to 3-5 on the season and 3-3 in […]
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Nick Saban complimentary of Vols offense

"I think the rivalry between Tennessee and Alabama is one of the old great rivalries in college football, it goes back a long way. I know it means a lot to a lot of people," Alabama coach Nick Saban said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
Maryville, TN
Education
Maryville, TN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
County
Grainger County, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
Maryville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Maryville, TN
Grainger County, TN
Education
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Education
WATE

WATE

2K+
Followers
686
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy