DES MOINES, Wash. — The mayor of Des Moines is calling for the resignation of one of his city council members who has been arrested for assaulting his partner of four years. Councilmember Anthony Martinelli was arrested Friday and booked into jail on six counts of domestic violence for alleged incidents against his partner dating back to December 2020. He and his partner have a young child together, who also witnessed at least one of the incidents, according to court documents.

DES MOINES, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO