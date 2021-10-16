Game of the Week: Spruce Creek blanks University

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse controlled possession and dictated the pace of Monday night’s first half against Bucknell. In the 14th minute, Curt Calov stood at the top of the box with four Bucknell jerseys surrounding him. The pass inside wasn’t clean, so all the freshman could do was put a foot on the ball in hopes of getting it behind the defenders. It worked, and the extra touch allowed Deandre Kerr to sneak into the box all alone. He easily collected the loose ball and sent a right-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net to put SU up 1-0.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO