CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Blocked PAT prevents Preston from first win in 14-13 loss to Washington

By The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGWOOD – It’s those darn little things that always seem...

www.dominionpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ugly fight breaks out in stands during LSU-Ole Miss game

LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Preston, WA
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Michigan Band’s Shot At Ohio State Is Going Viral

When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
OHIO STATE
Maize n Brew

Opening Vegas odds released for Michigan/Michigan State showdown

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans have been on a collision course all season long to meet up in East Lansing and both be undefeated on Halloween weekend. After Michigan’s beatdown of Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan State’s nail-biting victory against Indiana last weekend, that vision became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumb Luck#American Football#Dominion Post
saturdaytradition.com

It's official: Minnesota has Nebraska's number

MINNEAPOLIS — You won’t often hear a Division I football coach use the word “perfect.”. Not even the King of the Catchphrase PJ Fleck, whose lexicon of verbal confection might be as complex as the Elvish language J.R.R. Tolkien invented for his “Lord of the Rings” books. But that’s exactly...
MINNESOTA STATE
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Fires Back at Fan on Social Media During WVU TCU Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – In the first quarter of the West Virginia TCU game last night, a fan tweeted the following message directly to Mountaineers Director of Athletics Shane Lyons: “Maybe Shane Lyons will wake up and get this fixed! This is embarrassing!”. At the time, the Mountaineers were down...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Democrat-Herald

OSU football: 5 takeaways from the Beavers' loss at Washington State

Oregon State was not able to end its losing streak against Washington State on Saturday, falling to the Cougars, 31-24. This extends WSU's winning streak in the series to eight games. The game shifted wildly after halftime. What started out as a defensive battle turned into a shootout. The Beavers...
OREGON STATE
county17.com

Wyoming drops first game of the season in 24-14 loss at Air Force

It was a typical, hard-fought meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and Air Force Falcons on Saturday night at Falcon Stadium on the Air Force Academy campus. In the end, Air Force prevailed 24-14 to hand Wyoming its first loss of the season. Wyoming moved to 4-1 and 0-1 in conference play. Air Force improved to 5-1 and 2-1 in the Mountain West.
WYOMING STATE
NBC Washington

Some Really Discouraging Quotes Came From Washington After Loss to the Saints

Some very discouraging quotes came from WFT after loss to Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team followed up its exceedingly uninspiring performance against the Saints on Sunday with an exceedingly uninspiring round of press conferences. To be fair, it's not like Ron Rivera or his...
NFL
duboiscountyherald.com

Pats finish regular season with win

Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0: The Patriots (7-2, 3-2) finished their regular season Friday on a winning note against Pocket Athletic Conference Lage School foe Princeton. The game was called after a half due to the weather, but not before the Pats made things happen. They gained more than 200...
chatsports.com

No. 13 Ole Miss seeks first win in Knoxville since 1983

Ole Miss and Tennessee football have a long history dating back to 1902, which of course we all remember the Rebels fell to the Vols 11-10 in Memphis. It would be 18 more winless games for the Rebels until the program finally broke through against Tennessee in 1947 when some new coach named Johnny Vaught was kicking ass and taking names all of the sudden.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy