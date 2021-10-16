Blocked PAT prevents Preston from first win in 14-13 loss to Washington

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
When we talk about college marching bands, we’re typically talking about Ohio State’s. This time, it’s the Michigan band that deserves recognition. During halftime of the Michigan-Northwestern game on Saturday, the University of Michigan marching band took a pretty hilarious shot at the Buckeyes. The band performed a beer pong...
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans have been on a collision course all season long to meet up in East Lansing and both be undefeated on Halloween weekend. After Michigan’s beatdown of Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan State’s nail-biting victory against Indiana last weekend, that vision became a reality.
Georgia is the clear frontrunner to win it all this season. At 7-0, the Dawgs rank No. 1 in both the AP Top-25 and the Coaches Poll and have been America’s most dominant team all year. It’s a down year for college football as far as talented teams go. Any...
MINNEAPOLIS — You won’t often hear a Division I football coach use the word “perfect.”. Not even the King of the Catchphrase PJ Fleck, whose lexicon of verbal confection might be as complex as the Elvish language J.R.R. Tolkien invented for his “Lord of the Rings” books. But that’s exactly...
I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
Morgantown, West Virginia – In the first quarter of the West Virginia TCU game last night, a fan tweeted the following message directly to Mountaineers Director of Athletics Shane Lyons: “Maybe Shane Lyons will wake up and get this fixed! This is embarrassing!”. At the time, the Mountaineers were down...
Oregon State was not able to end its losing streak against Washington State on Saturday, falling to the Cougars, 31-24. This extends WSU's winning streak in the series to eight games. The game shifted wildly after halftime. What started out as a defensive battle turned into a shootout. The Beavers...
It was a typical, hard-fought meeting between the Wyoming Cowboys and Air Force Falcons on Saturday night at Falcon Stadium on the Air Force Academy campus. In the end, Air Force prevailed 24-14 to hand Wyoming its first loss of the season. Wyoming moved to 4-1 and 0-1 in conference play. Air Force improved to 5-1 and 2-1 in the Mountain West.
Some very discouraging quotes came from WFT after loss to Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team followed up its exceedingly uninspiring performance against the Saints on Sunday with an exceedingly uninspiring round of press conferences. To be fair, it's not like Ron Rivera or his...
DRIPPING SPRINGS — Preston Alford said he was playing at 70, maybe 80 percent when he took the field for the first time in five weeks. Dripping Springs coach Galen Zimmerman, though, was happy to have any percentage of the senior running back. Alford carried the ball 23 times for...
Warhill started fast, and it was a good thing in a 14-13 victory where Poquoson refused to fold during this Virginia football game. The Lions chalked up this decision in spite of the Bull Islanders’ spirited final-quarter performance. The Lions remained on top of the Bull Islanders through a scoreless...
Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0: The Patriots (7-2, 3-2) finished their regular season Friday on a winning note against Pocket Athletic Conference Lage School foe Princeton. The game was called after a half due to the weather, but not before the Pats made things happen. They gained more than 200...
Ole Miss and Tennessee football have a long history dating back to 1902, which of course we all remember the Rebels fell to the Vols 11-10 in Memphis. It would be 18 more winless games for the Rebels until the program finally broke through against Tennessee in 1947 when some new coach named Johnny Vaught was kicking ass and taking names all of the sudden.
Goals: Poky -- Raquelle Trogden, Hallie Bringhurst, Ryann Tatom. Pocatello will play in 4A State Tournament at Caldwell HS next Thursday. Preston will play in 4A State Tournament at Vallivue HS next Thursday. 4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT. BLACKFOOT 1, HILLCREST 0. Goal: BF -- Chris Garcia. Blackfoot will play in...
Comments / 0