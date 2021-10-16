CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish Bay, WI

Whitefish Bay casts spell on Slinger 21-14

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 9 days ago

Whitefish Bay poked just enough holes in Slinger’s defense to garner a taut 21-14 victory in Wisconsin high school football on October 15.

Suffocating defense didn’t allow points on either side in the second and final quarters.

Whitefish Bay drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Slinger after the first quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Whitefish Bay faced off against Cedarburg and Slinger took on Glendale Nicolet on October 1 at Slinger High School. For a full recap, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTrql_0cSyZhiV00

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time.

