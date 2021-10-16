CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiel bounces Manitowoc Roncalli in up-and-down tilt 56-8

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 9 days ago

Kiel took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Manitowoc Roncalli 56-8 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders’ offense thundered to a 42-0 lead over the Jets at the intermission.

The Raiders opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Jets through the first quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTrql_0cSyZdBb00

