CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmot, WI

Wilmot paints near-perfect picture in win over Salem Westosha Central 35-14

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 9 days ago

Wilmot rolled past Salem Westosha Central for a comfortable 35-14 victory on October 15 in Wisconsin football.

In recent action on October 1, Wilmot faced off against Union Grove and Salem Westosha Central took on Lake Geneva Badger on October 1 at Salem Westosha Central High School. Click here for a recap

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Tough to find an edge early, the Panthers and the Falcons fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTrql_0cSyZUBw00

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Mequon Homestead pulls python act on Brookfield Central 28-7

Mequon Homestead handled Brookfield Central 28-7 in an impressive showing for a Wisconsin high school football victory on October 22. Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters. Brookfield Central constructed a bold start that built a 7-6 gap on Mequon Homestead heading into the locker room.
MEQUON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Wilmot, WI
City
Union Grove, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Football
Wilmot, WI
Education
City
Salem, WI
Racine County Eye

Tuxedo fitted for a tie between Grafton and New Berlin Eisenhower 0-0

Grafton and New Berlin Eisenhower proved to be evenly matched after they dueled to a 0-0 knot on the scoreboard in Wisconsin boys soccer on October 23. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
GRAFTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#American Football#Panthers#Falcons#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Burlington sews up Waterford 9-7

Tommy Teberg provided the difference in Burlington’s rivalry matchup with Waterford on Friday night. Teberg paved the way for the Demons in the air and on the ground, and provided the team’s game winning score in the third quarter of a 9-7 win in the final week of the regular season.
BURLINGTON, WI
Racine County Eye

Olson leads Red Devils in 31-20 win over Horlick

Nate Olson helped pave the way for Kenosha Bradford as he had three touchdowns in the air in the Red Devils’ 31-20 win over Racine Horlick on Friday night in the last week of regular season action. “Nate does everything right, and we’re confident that everytime we call his number...
FOOTBALL
Racine County Eye

Kiel bounces Manitowoc Roncalli in up-and-down tilt 56-8

Kiel took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Manitowoc Roncalli 56-8 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter. The Raiders’ offense thundered to a 42-0 lead over the Jets at the intermission. The Raiders...
KIEL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Racine County Eye

No quarter given: Muskego puts down Waukesha North 56-7

Muskego rolled past Waukesha North for a comfortable 56-7 victory in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on October 15. Muskego stomped on over Waukesha North 49-7 heading to the fourth quarter. Muskego’s offense thundered to a 42-7 lead over Waukesha North at halftime. Muskego drew first blood by forging...
MUSKEGO, WI
Racine County Eye

Burlington Catholic Central pours it on Whitefish Bay Dominican 63-15

Burlington Catholic Central’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Whitefish Bay Dominican 63-15 on October 14 in Wisconsin football. In recent action on October 2, Whitefish Bay Dominican faced off against Jackson Living Word Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central took on Racine Lutheran on October 1 at Racine Lutheran High School. For more, click here.
BURLINGTON, WI
Racine County Eye

Whitefish Bay casts spell on Slinger 21-14

Whitefish Bay poked just enough holes in Slinger’s defense to garner a taut 21-14 victory in Wisconsin high school football on October 15. Suffocating defense didn’t allow points on either side in the second and final quarters. Whitefish Bay drew first blood by forging a 21-14 margin over Slinger after...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

Mt. Pleasant’s Abel Earns Spot on 2021-22 UW-Whitewater Men’s Swimming, Diving Roster

Joshua Abel, a native of Mt. Pleasant, WI, and graduate of Washington Park High School, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s swimming and diving team during the 2021-22 season, which begins this Saturday. Abel, a freshman at UW-Whitewater, is majoring in elementary education. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
617K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy