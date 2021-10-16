Wilmot paints near-perfect picture in win over Salem Westosha Central 35-14

Wilmot rolled past Salem Westosha Central for a comfortable 35-14 victory on October 15 in Wisconsin football.

In recent action on October 1, Wilmot faced off against Union Grove and Salem Westosha Central took on Lake Geneva Badger on October 1 at Salem Westosha Central High School. Click here for a recap

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Panthers’ offense jumped to a 21-14 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Tough to find an edge early, the Panthers and the Falcons fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

