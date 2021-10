Genshin Impact is one of the most popular RPGs in recent years, and that comes down to a number of things, including its vast and beautiful landscapes, plenty of content, such as archon quests, world quests, and simple exploration. More than that, the game offers a strong cast of characters, with more added each time Mihoyo releases an update. One such character is Genshin Impact’s Ayato. Though he is yet to be seen in the RPG, we know he’s the current head of the Kamisato Clan in Inazuma and serves as the Yashiro commissioner.

