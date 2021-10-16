CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moniteau County, MO

Moniteau County murder suspect to be arraigned Monday

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNjvQ_0cSyZ9zA00

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A California man is scheduled to be arraigned on murder and assault charges on Monday. This is in connection to a Wednesday killing police first said was from natural causes.

Authorities were called to an apartment where they found the victim dead and JasonCollier covered in blood.

Collier later admitted to killing the victim after an argument they had earlier that day.

Collier is currently being held in Moniteau County Jail.

The post Moniteau County murder suspect to be arraigned Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate shooting in east Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have confirmed to ABC 17 News officers investigated a shooting in east Columbia. According to the Columbia Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Hinkson Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Police said a man with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The name The post Police investigate shooting in east Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two vehicles totaled after crash in Cooper County

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were treated for serious injuries after a car crash in Cooper County on Sunday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 179 at Cedar Lane at 5:02 p.m. Troopers said a 2017 Toyota Highlander and a 2003 Ford Taurus were both totaled after the The post Two vehicles totaled after crash in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
California, MO
Crime & Safety
Moniteau County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
County
Moniteau County, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person flown to hospital after Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY Co. (KMIZ) One person was flown to the hospital after a Callaway County crash on Saturday morning. A truck was driving westbound along County Road 292 around 1:30 a.m. when it hit a deer and went off the left side of the road. The truck then hit the ground, overturned and the driver was The post One person flown to hospital after Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

State rests case on third day of Michael Humphrey murder trial

The jury in the first-degree murder trial against Michael Humphrey on Wednesday watched an interview Humphrey did with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the day of his 2020 arrest. Humphrey told Master Sgt. Marcus Reynolds he did not know of Lynlee Renick's plan to kill her husband, Ben Renick, when the two traveled to the Renicks' Montgomery County farm in 2017. The post State rests case on third day of Michael Humphrey murder trial appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jury finds man guilty for role in Ben Renick killing

The jury in the first-degree murder trial against Michael Humphrey on Wednesday watched an interview Humphrey did with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the day of his 2020 arrest. Humphrey told Master Sgt. Marcus Reynolds he did not know of Lynlee Renick's plan to kill her husband, Ben Renick, when the two traveled to the Renicks' Montgomery County farm in 2017. The post Jury finds man guilty for role in Ben Renick killing appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEXICO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Silver advisory issued for missing Miller County woman

KAISER, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver advisory for a missing Miller County woman. The Miller County Sheriff's Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for Debra Charlene Wise, 69, of Kaiser. Wise was reported missing from a residence Oak Bend Road in Kaiser. Wise is 5' 00", weighs 125 The post Silver advisory issued for missing Miller County woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fulton man hurt after rollover crash on Route UU in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton, Missouri man was hurt after a rollover crash on Route UU Thursday night. The crash happened just after 8:40 p.m. near River Oaks Road in Boone County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Jeffrey A. Skidmore, 30, went off of the side of the road after The post Fulton man hurt after rollover crash on Route UU in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jury hears arguments in the second day of mid-Missouri snake breeder murder trial

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A jury heard arguments on the second day of a murder trial over the death of a mid-Missouri snake breeder. Michael Humphrey appeared in court as he faces charges in the death of Ben Renick in Montgomery County. Lynlee Renick who was married to Ben is also charged with his death, The post Jury hears arguments in the second day of mid-Missouri snake breeder murder trial appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one hurt in northeast Columbia mobile home fire

The Columbia Fire Department said in a tweet at about 4:30 p.m. that firefighters were sent to 3916 Brown Station Road. The post showed images of a mobile home with smoke pouring out the doors and windows and extensive damage. The post No one hurt in northeast Columbia mobile home fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City drivers asked to avoid Southwest Boulevard and Cedar Hill Road due to fire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Drivers in Jefferson City were asked to avoid the area near Southwest Boulevard and Cedar Hill Road due to a house fire Friday morning. According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, crews were called out to the multi-family home in the 1700 block of Southwest Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. Firefighters said The post Jefferson City drivers asked to avoid Southwest Boulevard and Cedar Hill Road due to fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy