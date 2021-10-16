Moniteau County murder suspect to be arraigned Monday

CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A California man is scheduled to be arraigned on murder and assault charges on Monday. This is in connection to a Wednesday killing police first said was from natural causes.

Authorities were called to an apartment where they found the victim dead and JasonCollier covered in blood.

Collier later admitted to killing the victim after an argument they had earlier that day.

Collier is currently being held in Moniteau County Jail.

