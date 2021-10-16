FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 8 (10/15)
It’s week 8 of the high school football season and we’ve got highlights from 15 games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Highlights include…
Lakeland at Mid Valley
Holy Cross at Old Forge
Scranton Prep at Tunkhannock
Dunmore at Lackawanna Trail
North Pocono at Lake-Lehman
Wilkes-Barre Area at Hazleton Area
Crestwood at Dallas
Valley West at Williamsport
Pittston at Berwick
Pottsville at Northwestern Lehigh
Salisbury at North Schuylkill
Danville at Jersey Shore
Hughesville at Southern Columbia
Milton at Shamokin Area
Canton at Athens
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.
Comments / 0