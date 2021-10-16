CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 8 (10/15)

By AJ Donatoni
 9 days ago

It’s week 8 of the high school football season and we’ve got highlights from 15 games across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Highlights include…

Lakeland at Mid Valley

Holy Cross at Old Forge

Scranton Prep at Tunkhannock

Dunmore at Lackawanna Trail

North Pocono at Lake-Lehman

Wilkes-Barre Area at Hazleton Area

Crestwood at Dallas

Valley West at Williamsport

Pittston at Berwick

Pottsville at Northwestern Lehigh

Salisbury at North Schuylkill

Danville at Jersey Shore

Hughesville at Southern Columbia

Milton at Shamokin Area

Canton at Athens

Scranton Prep students competing to combat hunger

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school dedicated its final home football game of the season to fighting food insecurity. It’s all part of a first-time event in a continuing effort to give back. Scranton prep cheerleaders energized fans as the cavaliers took on Lake Lehman. But the field isn’t the only place teamwork […]
Increased security, protocols at Wyoming Valley West football game

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local school district has joined forces with law enforcement to crack down on fights and violence at its high school football games. It’s one last home crowd hurrah for the Wyoming Valley West varsity football season. This game against the Hazleton Area, unlike some recent other games, is played under […]
King’s College female kickers make history

WILKES-BARRE TWP., Pa – Two female placekickers each recorded an extra point last Saturday in King’s College’s win over Albright, marking the first time in history a tandem of female players each scored a point in an NCAA game. A.J. Donatoni caught up with Delaney Hilferty and Alyssa Accordino in our latest Sports Spotlight.
Eyewitness to History: Hugh ‘Lumpy’ Brannum

SAYLORSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He was part of children’s morning television for thirty years. Even today is ‘moniker’ conjures up pleasant memories for many generations. He also was our neighbor, taking up residence in the Poconos. “Hugh Brannum’s casual country style, hokey antics, and ever-present green overalls made him one of the most famous […]
PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

