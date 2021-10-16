CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheshire, MA

Cheshire Police looking for missing 77-year-old woman

By Nancy Asiamah
WWLP
WWLP
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBqc6_0cSyYQhF00

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The Cheshire Police Department is looking for 77-year-old Paula Kelsey who was last seen in the Windsor Road/Richmond Hill Road area Friday morning.

Photo: Cheshire Police Department

Police did not provide her name but said the woman has red hair, is thin, and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with white yoga pants and black lace.

If you’ve seen her, please contact either State Police, Adams, or Cheshire Police Departments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheshire, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cheshire, MA
Crime & Safety
WWLP

1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at party in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WRBL) – Multiple people have been shot in Fort Valley, Ga. at a party. A total of eight people were shot and one of them has died, according to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI officials say the shooting happened at an “off campus party” in the 600 block of […]
FORT VALLEY, GA
WWLP

WWLP

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy