NFL

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Finally alone atop depth chart

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Goedert is the unquestioned no. 1 tight end for the Eagles now that Zach Ertz has been traded to...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Eagles' Lane Johnson: Leaves Sunday's game early

Coach Nick Sirianni said Johnson (ankle) left Sunday's contest against the Raiders early because he was stepped on, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports. Johnson returned to the Eagles this week after taking time away from the team to deal with his mental health. The 31-year-old drew...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

What and Who the Eagles Should be Targeting in the 2022 NFL Draft

What and Who the Eagles Should be Targeting in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Eagles are 2-0 when I don’t predict the outcome of the games for this site, and 0-3 when I do. For the sake of superstition, I’m not going to pick the winner of tomorrow night’s game against the Buccaneers, but at the same time, if they somehow pull out that win against a legitimate Super Bowl contender, I’ll pretty much have no choice but to start taking them seriously again and talk about their games.
NFL
Arizona State
920 ESPN

Eagles Place Dallas Goedert on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, putting in doubt his availability for Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goedert, who is vaccinated, will need to test negative twice, 24 hours apart, for the virus before Thursday night's game against the Bucs. If Goedert...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles rule Dallas Goedert out by elevating two practice squad players as COVID replacements

The Philadelphia Eagles temporarily elevated two practice squad players as COVID-19 replacements ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This much according to an official announcement. These elevations mean that Dallas Goedert and Sua Opeta, both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, are officially OUT for...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Fletcher Cox goes off on Eagles over defensive scheme

Frustration in the Philadelphia Eagles camp boiled over Sunday after the team’s 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Veteran defensive lineman Fletcher Cox openly criticized the team’s defensive scheme following the loss. Cox was highly critical of the lack of aggressiveness on defense, adding that while he wasn’t mad at coach Nick Sirianni, he disagreed with the team’s defensive playcalling.
NFL
Sporting News

Is Dallas Goedert playing on Thursday night? Fantasy injury/COVID update for Buccaneers-Eagles Week 6 Thursday Night Football

Dallas Goedert (reserve/COVID-19 list) isn't on the final injury report, but for all intents and purposes, we'll call him "questionable" (maybe "doubtful") heading into the Eagles' Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown against the Buccaneers. The news of him being placed on the COVID list was announced on Tuesday, and in order to be cleared, he'll have to turn in two negative COVID tests prior to the game. That said, he hasn't been ruled out yet (and won't technically be on the final inactive list), so fantasy football owners will be frantically checking for updates prior to making their first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
NFL
phl17.com

Eagles’ Dallas Goedert in limbo for showdown with Tampa Bay

Bad news for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Thursday night’s matchup with the Tampa bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field as tight end Dallas Goedert has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Goedert ranks third in receiving yards for the Eagles so far this season. According to NFL procedures Goedert will be available after providing two negative test results at least 24 hours apart.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Positive COVID-19 test confirmed

Goedert's (illness) placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Tuesday was the result of a positive test, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Since Goedert is fully vaccinated, he won't have to spend a minimum of 10 days on the list, but he'll still need to be asymptomatic and produce two negative test results at least 24 hours apart before he's eligible to rejoin the Eagles. Given the timing of the positive test, Goedert is doubtful to be available for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers. Assuming that's the case, the Eagles will likely scale back their two-tight end sets and more prominently feature Zach Ertz as their top option at the position. Ertz handled snap shares ranging from 50 to 62 percent over the first five games while frequently sharing the field with Goedert.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Officially out Thursday

Goedert (illness) won't be available for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers after he wasn't reinstated from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline for the Eagles to make Week 6 roster moves, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. As expected, Goedert wasn't able to clear all...
NFL
NBC Sports

Derek Barnett, Dallas Goedert projected to miss practice

Derek Barnett and Dallas Goedert would have been absent Monday if the Eagles had a full practice, according to their official projected injury report. With the short week, the Eagles had a walkthrough Monday instead of a full practice. In those instances, the injury report is an estimation of what the team believes would have been the case in a full practice.
NFL
inquirer.com

What’s next for Eagles’ Dallas Goedert as No. 1 tight end and in free agency after Zach Ertz trade

It was always going to be tough for Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert to coexist in first-year coach Nick Sirianni’s offense. And with both tight ends looming as pending free agents, the Eagles finally decided to part ways with Ertz on Friday, when they shipped him to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dallas Goedert is OUT for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will not be active for the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Goedert tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and needed two negative tests prior to Thursday’s game in order to be activated. The 4 pm ET deadline on Thursday came and went without the team activating Goedert, meaning he will not play tonight.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Eagles GM Howie Roseman talks Dallas Goedert in wake of Zach Ertz trade

Even before Friday’s big news — the Eagles-Cardinals trade that sent tight end Zach Ertz from Philadelphia to Arizona — Dallas Goedert had become the Eagles’ TE1 after spending much of his early career in Ertz’s shadow. Now, with Ertz out of the picture, Goedert is the undisputed top dog in the club’s tight end room, which is not a bad place to be since he is slated for unrestricted free agency at the end of the season.
NFL

