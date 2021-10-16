Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Finally alone atop depth chart

Goedert's (illness) placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Tuesday was the result of a positive test, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Since Goedert is fully vaccinated, he won't have to spend a minimum of 10 days on the list, but he'll still need to be asymptomatic and produce two negative test results at least 24 hours apart before he's eligible to rejoin the Eagles. Given the timing of the positive test, Goedert is doubtful to be available for Thursday's game against the Buccaneers. Assuming that's the case, the Eagles will likely scale back their two-tight end sets and more prominently feature Zach Ertz as their top option at the position. Ertz handled snap shares ranging from 50 to 62 percent over the first five games while frequently sharing the field with Goedert.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO