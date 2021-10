Ovechkin (lower body) scored two goals and added a pair of assists Wednesday in a 5-1 win over the Rangers. He also had three blocks and one hit. Despite being considered a game-time decision after suffering an injury in last Friday's preseason finale, Ovechkin shot out of the gates in the season opener. His two goals -- one coming on the power play and the other coming shorthanded -- were the 731st and 732nd of his career, moving him past Los Angeles Kings great Marcel Dionne for fifth-most in NHL history. He also set up power-play tallies by T.J. Oshie and Justin Schultz. At age 36, Ovechkin appears poised for yet another productive campaign in his Hall of Fame career.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO