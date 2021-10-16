Canucks' Vasili Podkolzin: Deposits first NHL goal

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 13 games Saturday. The expansion Seattle Kraken play their first home game at Climate Pledge Arena, hosting the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET: ESPN+, HULU, CBC, CITY, TVAS2, NHL LIVE), launching the NHL in the Pacific Northwest. It will be Seattle's first rivalry game against Vancouver, its closest Pacific Division competitor, separated by about 140 miles. The Kraken (1-3-1) look to rebound from back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils on Monday and Tuesday. The Canucks (2-2-1) come in after a 4-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. -- William Douglas, staff writer.

