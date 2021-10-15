CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Oct. 15: COVID-19 Update

sgfcsd.org
 10 days ago

Register-Guard

Lane County COVID-19 update, Oct. 14: Two deaths, 95 additional cases reported

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Lane County reported two deaths and 95 confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 on...
LANE COUNTY, OR
EatThis

CDC Director Says Be Careful Going Here Because of COVID

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky has reason to be hopeful—COVID cases continue to go down. She also has reason to urge caution—there are still 64 million unvaccinated Americans who could get or spread COVID, just in time for the holidays. With gatherings in mind, Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Walensky about the safety of sporting events, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Read on to discover how you can be safe in these spaces—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
WGNO

Oct. 19 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 580 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — More than 14,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 581 new cases overnight. An additional 38 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 14,388. The total number of cases statewide is now 753,532. There are currently 399 infected people […]
LOUISIANA STATE
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sgfcsd.org

juneau.org

Watch COVID-19 Community Update today, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m.

Watch COVID-19 Community Update today, Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. Emergency Operations Center Incident Commander Robert Barr, Alaska Health and Social Services Public Health Nurse April Rezendes, and City Manager Rorie Watt will provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Juneau today, October 19 at 4 p.m. After...
oknursingtimes.com

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

*Includes 28 hospitalizations in pediatric beds. **Focus, Rehabilitation and Tribal Facilities numbers are not assigned to a specific region as their patient populations reside across the state. Information provided through survey of Oklahoma hospitals as reported to HHS as of the time of this report. Response rate affects data. Facilities may update previously reported information as necessary.
PUBLIC HEALTH

