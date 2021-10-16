CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mickey: Smith, Diggs on injury list

By Dylan Jimenez
El Paso News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — It’s tough to get through an entire NFL...

www.ktsm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys Injury Update: Ezekiel Elliott, Trevon Diggs, Randy Gregory

The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph, along with tight end Sean McKeon, to the Designated for Return from Reserve/Injured. So as that duo participated in the Wednesday workout here at The Star, their 21-day clocks start toward their game-day eligibility. Meanwhile, star running back Ezekiel Elliott...
NFL
Yardbarker

Trevon Diggs Injury Update for 'Overrated' (Claims Weird Patriots' Hot Take) Cowboys

That is a refrain we've heard before. "The Dallas Cowboys are overrated ... and should be no match for rookie QB Mac Jones of the Patriots.''. A homerism-infused column written by the Boston media, looking forward to Sunday's visit to New England by the 4-1 Cowboys, alleges that Dallas suffers from all sorts of frailties, frailties of the sort that one simply wouldn't think could be attached to a 4-1 team with four straight wins, a team with the one loss coming on the road against the defending Super Bowl champs that can be traced to a missed field goal.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
Birmingham Star

Updates: Tyron Smith Added To Injury Report

3:38 p.m. - Starting left tackle Tyron Smith was added to the injury report Thursday (neck). The seven-time Pro Bowler was a limited participant. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) and safety Damontae Kazee (hip) did not practice for the second straight day, though both players didn't sound concerned about their availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#New England#American Football
NBC Sports

Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith are active for Cowboys

The Cowboys had some big question marks in Friday’s final injury report. Their biggest names are dressed for today’s game against the Patriots. Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle), running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are active. Diggs, who leads the NFL...
NFL
chatsports.com

Cowboys at Patriots final injury report: Tyron Smith, Trevon Diggs questionable for game

The final injury report is in for the Dallas Cowboys as they prepare to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have some questions around some of their best players this week including cornerback Trevon Diggs and left tackle Tyron Smith, who are both listed as questionable for the game. If you believe Jerry Jones, both should be good to go on Sunday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyron Smith added to practice report with neck injury, Trevon Diggs remains out

The Cowboys had only one change to their injury report, but it was a big one. They added Tyron Smith with a neck injury. He went through a limited practice Thursday. Smith, 30, underwent neck surgery last season, costing him 14 games. He said this summer that the surgery would allow him to play many more years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
El Paso News

Mickey: Diggs on pace to break franchise interception record

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — In the 2020 season, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense finished with 10 interceptions. So far this season, the defense has surpassed that with 11 interceptions after six games. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs accounts for seven of those 11 interceptions. Diggs is on pace to break...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy