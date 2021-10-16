CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film and TV Crews Pack Up Their Tools in Anticipation of a Strike

By Gene Maddaus
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm and TV workers left the job site on Friday uncertain of when they would return, as negotiators were expected to work...

www.imdb.com

WLNS

Despite hybrid release, ‘Dune’ draws well on the big screen

NEW YORK (AP) — Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America, drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes. Warner Bros. launched the Legendary Entertainment production simultaneously in theaters and […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dune’ and ‘The French Dispatch’ Deliver One of the Year’s Strongest Box Office Weekends

With a big assist from “Dune” and its $40 million domestic debut, theater performance reached a new comparative peak. With around $94 million of tickets sold this weekend, it’s ahead of any four-week period since theaters reopened. This weekend represents 89 percent of the same weekend in 2019 and puts our comparative four-week survey at 82 percent. It will decline the rest of the month; two years ago, this was Halloween weekend , which traditionally lacks top new films. It now appears that the full month could be close to 80 percent in relation to 2019. If this level is sustained in coming...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘The French Dispatch’ Sets Pandemic-Era Record Theater Average

In a win for the arthouse market, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch posted the top opening theater average of the pandemic era. The Searchlight Pictures movie grossed $1.3 million from 52 cinemas in 14 U.S. markets, or $25,000 per location. The previous best three-day opening weekend average of the pandemic era belonged to Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($21,309) and, before that, Black Widow ($19,400).
MOVIES
imdb.com

Korean Thriller Dr. Brain, Based on Webtoon, Gets Apple TV+ Date/Trailer

Apple TV+ has set a premiere date and released a trailer for Dr. Brain, the streaming service’s first Korean-language series. Based on a Korean webtoon, the live-action sci-fi thriller follows Sewon (played by Parasite‘s Lee Sun-kyun), a brilliant brain scientist who suffers a horrific personal tragedy when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident. Desperate to uncover what happened, Sewon goes to extraordinary lengths to solve the tragic mystery by conducting “brain syncs” with the dead, to access their memories for clues.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘The Harder They Fall’ reviews: ‘Dynamite’ Netflix Western features a ‘stellar’ Black cast

Six months after she stole the Oscars with her epic walk through Union Station, Regina King brings her trademark charisma back to the screen in Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall.” Directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel – Boaz Yakin shares screenwriting credit – “The Harder They Fall” is a Western set in the postbellum period that pits Jonathan Majors against Idris Elba in a revenge narrative. Samuel has assembled an impressive cast that also includes Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, and others. It opened in a limited theatrical release on October 22 in advance of its November...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How ‘Becoming Cousteau’ Producer Story Syndicate Built Up Its Powerful Documentary Pipeline

It’s been just over two years since documentary power couple — director Liz Garbus and producer/financier Dan Cogan — launched Story Syndicate, and already the production company has four films contending for Academy Award consideration this awards season. In addition to producing Garbus’ National Geographic doc “Becoming Cousteau,” opening in theaters today, Story Syndicate is also behind three additional Oscar qualified documentaries: John Hoffman and Janet Tobias’ “Fauci” (National Geographic), Orlando von Einsiedel’s “Convergence: Courage in a Crisis” (Netflix) and Jesse Moss’ “Mayor Pete” (Amazon). The company also produced Ry Russo-Young’s “Nuclear Family,” an HBO three-part series about lesbian moms facing...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List. The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce....
MOVIES
WEHT/WTVW

Strike dodged with deal between film and TV crews, studios

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S. After days of marathon negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and from […]
MOVIES
TheStreet

Hollywood Film and TV Crews Union Agreement Averts Strike

Hollywood film and television production crews have averted a nationwide strike after reaching a tentative three-year agreement with an alliance of movie and TV producers. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees on Saturday reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for The Basic and Videotape Agreements, which affects 40,000 film and television workers represented by 13 West Coast IATSE local unions, according to a union statement. The agreement still must be ratified by IATSE members.
LABOR ISSUES
Santafe New Mexican.com

Film and television strike averted; crews will work

Liz Pecos didn’t have to spend Sunday afternoon making strike signs after all. Instead, the head of the local behind-the-scenes film workers union is celebrating. After days of negotiations, representatives from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the film business agreed late Saturday to a three-year contract that puts an end to any talk of an industry-crippling strike.
SANTA FE, NM
KTVN.com

Film & TV Union Avoid Strike With New Deal

An 11th-hour deal has been reached and a strike that would have shut down film and television productions across the U.S. was averted. The union representing most of the crew members who work on movies and TV shows reached a contract agreement Saturday with the studios who employ them. Disagreements...
TV SHOWS
CBS News

Union workers in film and TV near strike deadline

A union representing 60,000 "behind-the-scenes" workers could bring film and television production to a halt as a strike deadline nears. Producers say they're working to reach an agreement with crew members on issues from pay to working conditions. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
LABOR ISSUES
arcamax.com

Nina Metz: TV and film crews may go on strike as early as Monday. They are fighting for reasonable work hours. This has been a long time coming

Work on TV and film sets might come to a standstill as soon as Monday if 60,000 crew members working nationwide go on strike. In Chicago, that could affect a number of projects including the Dick Wolf shows for NBC, a forthcoming reboot of sci-fi drama “The 4400,” a series for AMC called “61st Street,” Fox’s “The Big Leap” and a show for Apple TV+ starring Elisabeth Moss.
ENTERTAINMENT
Shropshire Star

US film and TV crews threaten to launch nationwide strike on Monday

A union said the walkout will go ahead if it does not reach a deal on fair and safe working conditions. The union representing US film and television crews has said its 60,000 members will begin a nationwide strike on Monday if it does not reach a deal on fair and safe working conditions.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Film and TV productions could halt as thousands of crew members announce strike from Monday

Thousands of film and television crew members will begin a nationwide strike if they don’t reach a deal for fair and safe working conditions.The union representing them, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), says its 60,000 members are prepared to start their strike next week.A strike would bring a halt to filming on a broad swath of film and television productions and extend well beyond Hollywood, affecting productions in Georgia, New Mexico and other North American shoots.Matthew Loeb, the organisation’s international president, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that the strike would begin at 12:01am on Monday unless...
ADVOCACY
TheDailyBeast

Film and TV Crew Union Threaten to Strike Next Week Over Working Conditions

The entertainment industry may grind to another halt next week, and it won’t have anything to do with COVID. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union representing most film and television crews, said they would go on strike Monday if studios do not agree to their demands for better working conditions. “Without an end date, we could keep talking forever,” union head Matthew Loeb said in a statement, per the Associated Press. “Our members deserve to have their basic needs addressed now.” The bargaining groups have been locked in a public back-and-forth in recent weeks, with an Oct. 4 vote giving Loeb the power to authorize a strike. Studios said they are committed to working with the union, which represents positions such as cinematographers, set designers, and visual effects artists. “There are five whole days left to reach a deal,” Jarryd Gonzales, a publicist for the group representing the studios, said. “Studios will continue to negotiate in good faith in an effort to reach an agreement for a new contract that will keep the industry working.” The strike, should it go into effect, would be the first in the union’s 128-year history.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Tops Friday in U.S. With $17.5M

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s Dune opened atop the domestic box office on Friday with $17.5 million from 4,125 theaters. At this pace, the sci-fic epic should open to $35 million or more. The Legendary and Warner Bros. tentpole is launching simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. Friday’s haul, including $5.1 million in Thursday previews, was the best showing for a 2021 Warners title also opening on the streaming service. Imax theaters turned in $4.2 million, or 24 percent of Friday’s entire gross. Dune was a high-profile player on the fall film festival circuit and sits at 83 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Voyaging to a $33 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

North American audiences are seeing the spice flow on the big screen. Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Dune” is expected to open at the top of the domestic box office, targeting a $33 million opening weekend haul. Other industry projections have the film opening as highly $39.1 million. The studios’ adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel of the same name launched to $17.5 million on Friday. “Dune” has generally earned auspicious reviews from critics, and the movie-going public is responding well too — the film landed an “A-” CinemaScore rating, indicating strong approval from audiences. Warner Bros. has also debuted “Dune” simultaneously...
MOVIES

