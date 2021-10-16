The AMPTP Has Until October 18 To Make IATSE An Offer They Deserve — Or Else They Strike

Late in the midnight hour, a new deal was finally constructed between the members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), via Deadline. After two intense weeks of bargaining for a new contract, the IATSE union members, led by the organization’s president, Matthew Loeb, confirmed they had come to an initial agreement with AMPTP president, Carol Lombardini, on a three-year contract. Once the contract is voted and approved by all of the IATSE members, the work and business of the TV and film industry can proceed strike-free. The potential strike, which would have begun tomorrow, would have been the first in the IATSE’s 128-year history as an organization.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 7 DAYS AGO