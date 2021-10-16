CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AMPTP Has Until October 18 To Make IATSE An Offer They Deserve — Or Else They Strike

By Eric Vespe
imdb.com
 9 days ago

Last week, the International Association of Theater and Stage Employees (IATSE) voted to authorize a strike if their leadership couldn't reach a deal on more...

www.imdb.com

No Film School

IATSE Has a Deal—Will the Union Ratify It?

We've been covering the IATSE negotiations with AMPTP since they began a few weeks ago. With the strike looming for today, IATSE and AMPTP struck a deal over the weekend. Now, IATSE members must vote on whether or not to accept it. Here are some of the key elements IATSE...
BUSINESS
Vanity Fair

IATSE and the AMPTP Reach a Deal, Preventing Historic Hollywood Strike

Hollywood has managed to evade a historic strike of its below-the-line employees, the likes of which would not have been seen since World War II. As tens of thousands of production workers prepared to walk out in protest of their working conditions, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) made a deal.
LABOR ISSUES
darkhorizons.com

The IATSE Strike Has Been Averted

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has reached a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for a new three-year contract. The deal averts a pending strike on Monday that would have seen film and TV production shut down across the country as film...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iatse#Hollywood
tvtechnology.com

Tentative Agreement Averts IATSE Strike

LOS ANGELES—The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) has reached a tentative three-year agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for The Basic and Videotape Agreements which affects 40,000 film and television workers represented by 13 West Coast IATSE local unions. The proposed contract averts...
LABOR ISSUES
mxdwn.com

A Deal Has Been Reached In IATSE Union’s Contract Battle With AMPTP; Historic Industry Strike Averted For Now

Late in the midnight hour, a new deal was finally constructed between the members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), via Deadline. After two intense weeks of bargaining for a new contract, the IATSE union members, led by the organization’s president, Matthew Loeb, confirmed they had come to an initial agreement with AMPTP president, Carol Lombardini, on a three-year contract. Once the contract is voted and approved by all of the IATSE members, the work and business of the TV and film industry can proceed strike-free. The potential strike, which would have begun tomorrow, would have been the first in the IATSE’s 128-year history as an organization.
LABOR ISSUES
TheWrap

IATSE and AMPTP Close to Deal to Avert Strike as Monday Deadline Looms

It appears Hollywood may avoid a strike after all. With just days to go until the Monday deadline, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are making “very good progress” on a new labor agreement, which would avoid one of the biggest strikes in Hollywood history.
LABOR ISSUES
foxla.com

IATSE strike averted for 60,000 film and television workers

LOS ANGELES - A three-year deal has apparently been struck between negotiators for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, averting a midnight deadline for a strike that would have shut down film and TV production across the country, Variety reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Strike Averted: IATSE And AMPTP Have ‘Basic Contract’ Agreement, Per Officials With The Theatrical Stage Employees Union

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees has reportedly reached an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers after bargaining for months. IATSE held a strike authorization vote earlier this month, which 98.6% of its members approved. It was set for Monday, Oct....
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Studios Claim IATSE Deal Has Been Reached, Would Avert Major Strike

After tempestuous negotiations that extended over many months, a deal for an IATSE film and television contract has been reached, the AMPTP told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, which would avert a major strike coast to coast. The union has yet to confirm the news, first reported by Deadline. Contract talks between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) kept up Friday night until 11 p.m. PT and resumed on Saturday, as the clock ticked toward a potential strike. On Saturday a source on the studio side indicated that progress was...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

With Threatened Strike Deadline Looming, IATSE and AMPTP Enter Critical Weekend of Contract Talks

As contract negotiations between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) reach a critical final weekend before a strike deadline set by the union, talks continue with conflicting reports on just how far apart the sides are in coming to an agreement. Rest periods and streaming disparity had been the key sticking points earlier in the week that brought IATSE members to the brink of a strike that could shut down productions nationwide, according to a union insider. Unless an agreement in these areas — as well as issues including minimum wages...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

IATSE Reports 'Progress' in Talks With AMPTP, as Deadline Nears for Strike That Would Halt TV/Film Productions

Negotiations between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) made “good progress” after the labor union set a Monday deadline for a strike that would shut down TV and film productions in the U.S. “We worked into [Wednesday] night and made some good progress,” Variety quotes a rep for a North Hollywood-based sound union as saying. “We are not where we need to be and will continue bargaining today while simultaneously continuing the strike preparation.” On Wednesday, IATSE set a deadline of 12:01 am PT Monday, Oct. 18 for a walkout,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

IATSE Tells Members “Assume There Will Be A Strike”; Union Prepares Latest Contact Proposal For AMPTP As Monday Deadline Looms

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood is on the precipice tonight as talks between IATSE and the AMPTP continue in the hope of averting a strike early next week that could bring most of the industry to a standstill. “Assume there will be a strike and hope there isn’t,” Local 800 members were told this afternoon in the first of two planned virtual town halls. “It looks about 50-50 right now, but that could change quickly either way with the mood in the room,” another source close to the talks told Deadline. At one point earlier this week, it looked like NBCUniversal owner Comcast was...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

IATSE Making “Progress” At Bargaining Table To Avert A Strike, But Deal Is “Not There Yet”

IATSE and the AMPTP are making progress at the bargaining table, but the two sides still have a ways to go to avert a threatened strike on Monday. “We did make progress,” a union source said. “Yesterday was a pretty good day, but we’re not there yet, by any means.” In the event of a strike, the union says that all of its members “will be expected to participate in picketing or other strike activities. This would include studio publicists, story analysts, production and assistant production coordinators and other covered employees working out of offices or from their homes.” The union also...
ECONOMY
Redlands Daily Facts

IATSE film and TV union sets Monday strike deadline

HOLLYWOOD — The union that represents some 60,000 film and television workers set a strike deadline of Monday at 12:01 a.m., putting pressure on producers to get a deal done and avoid shutdown of many Hollywood films and television shows. Matthew Loeb, the president of the International Alliance of Theatrical...
LABOR ISSUES

