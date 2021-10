It has been an exciting start to the season with two games already in the books for the Seattle Kraken. This and losing a young defenceman is on tap for today. The Kraken have begun their inaugural season with a comeback that resulted in a loss to the reigning Pacific Division champions. It was followed by another comeback that saw the first win in franchise history. As predicted, there have been surprises and much to cheer about.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO