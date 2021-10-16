CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Judge Suspends Father’s Visitation Rights With Daughter Unless He Gets COVID Vaccine Or Subjects To Weekly Testing

By CBSNewYork Team
 9 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus vaccine is at the center of a custody battle in Manhattan .

A judge suspended a father’s visitation rights with his 3-year-old daughter unless he gets vaccinated or subjects to weekly COVID testing.

The father’s attorney says his client, who has had the virus, is complying with the testing part to see his child but says it’s not a long-term solution. He says the judge went too far in this case.

“The only person this court was concerned about was the father, whether or not he was vaccinated. The court was not concerned about the dozens of children that this child comes into contact with, with the dozens of school personnel at the preschool,” said Lloyd C. Rosen, the father’s attorney.

“This is an incredibly important decision, and it reflects the extraordinary times that we’re living in, and the court’s ruling is designed to protect the health, the safety and wellbeing of the child,” said Evan Schein, the mother’s attorney.

The father’s attorney plans to appeal the judge’s decision.

Comments / 141

Joseph McCloskey
8d ago

So, now the state is the new parent?!? From cradle to grave; what happened to the USA? Did we nullify the Constitution? This administration is the very essence of a dictatorship run amok!

Reply(47)
70
Ironside556
7d ago

Any judge who uses their power to enforce their own personal beliefs, needs to be removed from duty. This pandemic hysteria is getting out of hand.

Reply(3)
48
Jack Handy
8d ago

Our Government will get away with this... they will CONFISCATE the lives of the people ONE LITTLE DROP AT A TIME until they have NOTHING but work... and SURVIVAL... MOST of the people are already there... So... all of you Americans who fail to stand up and protect the rights of PARENTS are getting ready to lose your OWN... it's time to ERADICATE every single solitary level of this government... and LEVEL it to the GROUND!!!!

Reply
40
 

Daily Mail

Judge BANS New York from firing doctors and nurses who refuse COVID vaccine mandates for religious reasons after group sued saying they didn't want to take shot because it uses 'cell lines' from abortions

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that will allow New York health care workers to apply for religious exemptions to the state COVID-19 vaccine mandate. US District Judge David Hurd made the ruling on Tuesday after 17 Catholic and Baptist health care workers sued the state last month, saying they objected to being forced to take a vaccine that used 'fetal cell lines' from 'procured abortions'.
