New York Judge Suspends Father’s Visitation Rights With Daughter Unless He Gets COVID Vaccine Or Subjects To Weekly Testing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus vaccine is at the center of a custody battle in Manhattan .

A judge suspended a father’s visitation rights with his 3-year-old daughter unless he gets vaccinated or subjects to weekly COVID testing.

The father’s attorney says his client, who has had the virus, is complying with the testing part to see his child but says it’s not a long-term solution. He says the judge went too far in this case.

“The only person this court was concerned about was the father, whether or not he was vaccinated. The court was not concerned about the dozens of children that this child comes into contact with, with the dozens of school personnel at the preschool,” said Lloyd C. Rosen, the father’s attorney.

“This is an incredibly important decision, and it reflects the extraordinary times that we’re living in, and the court’s ruling is designed to protect the health, the safety and wellbeing of the child,” said Evan Schein, the mother’s attorney.

The father’s attorney plans to appeal the judge’s decision.