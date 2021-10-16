More flee as Canary Island eruption continues, creates 'lava tsunami'

A child was found dead among dozens of migrants rescued from a boat drifting in the Atlantic Ocean, emergency services in the Canary Islands have confirmed. Two adults and six children were among those found on the boat 185 kilometres south-west of Gran Canaria. They were evacuated from the boat on Sunday for emergency medical care but one child did not survive. Approximately 40 more people were brought to land by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service and disembarked in the port of Arguineguin, the service confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday.Red Cross official Jose Antonio Rodriguez said the rescued migrants...

