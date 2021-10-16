CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More flee as Canary Island eruption continues, creates 'lava tsunami'

By Phil Helsel
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral hundred more people on the Spanish island of La Palma have been told to evacuate as a volcano erupts and creates a river of lava being compared to a tsunami. No casualties have been reported in the eruption...

bigislandvideonews.com

VOLCANO WATCH: La Palma Eruption “Mega-Tsunami” Scenario Examined

HAWAIʻI - The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says the Canary Islands mega-tsunami hypothesis doesn’t carry water. (BIVN) – This week’s Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates, examined the current volcanic eruption on La Palma, and the often discussed scenario of a large tsunami being generated by a flank collapse.
VOLCANO, HI
raventribune.com

Volcanic eruption in La Palma, Spain: New eruption at night – volcano flows

La Palma – A new volcanic eruption occurred in La Palma last night. According to Canadian volcanic research firm Involcan, a powerful volcanic eruption occurred near Dakonde. Involcan tweeted for a video that showed the glowing red volcano flowing as “breathtaking sight”. The lava flows in a path created by previous currents. It will go further down when it is thicker and cooler.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Spanish Volcano More Active, Spews 'Giant Lava Fountain'

MADRID (AP) — A volcano erupting for the past five weeks on the Spanish island of La Palma is more active than ever, officials said Monday, after new lava flows following a partial collapse of the crater threatened to engulf previously unaffected areas. A powerful new river of molten rock...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Cargo ship fire latest obstacle in supply chain

Ten containers onboard a ship off the coast of Canada became engulfed in a chemical fire that’s still burning. One day earlier, 40 shipping containers tumbled into the Pacific Ocean from the same vessel, adding more stress to an already backlogged supply chain. The postal service is hoping to step up this holiday season by opening 45 new facilities and boosting staffing.Oct. 24, 2021.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Child migrant dies in boat off Spain’s Canary Islands

A child was found dead among dozens of migrants rescued from a boat drifting in the Atlantic Ocean, emergency services in the Canary Islands have confirmed. Two adults and six children were among those found on the boat 185 kilometres south-west of Gran Canaria. They were evacuated from the boat on Sunday for emergency medical care but one child did not survive. Approximately 40 more people were brought to land by Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service and disembarked in the port of Arguineguin, the service confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday.Red Cross official Jose Antonio Rodriguez said the rescued migrants...
PUBLIC SAFETY
