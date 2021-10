Valpo pulls away to beat Dayton: Valparaiso rode a 31-point second half to a 45-28 Pioneer Football League win over Dayton Saturday afternoon at Brown Field. Valpo (2-5, 2-2) outscored the Flyers 17-0 in the third quarter to erase a 20-14 deficit. Valpo won for just the fourth time in the series against 26 losses, and had its largest margin of victory over the Flyers. Ben Nimz threw for a career-high 233 yards and two TDs for Valpo and Braden Contreras had four catches for 118 yards. Robert Washington ran for three touchdowns and Jamauri Jackson had Valpo's first pick-six since 2018.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO