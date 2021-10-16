CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Here: Franklin Park house has private lake for $5.5 million

By Patricia Sheridan, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Oct. 15—Who needs a pool when you have your own 6-acre lake? Especially when it comes with a six-bedroom, 6 1/2 -bath home with views of the manmade lake and 19 acres of rolling hills. This 9,000-square-foot-home at 1635 Pegher Lane in Franklin Park has timber framing and stone,...

Buying Here: Forward house has views, dock on the Mon River for $225,000

Calling all boaters! Do you dream of a spacious older home on nearly 4 wooded acres with a dock on the Monongahela River?. A four-bedroom, two-bath house at 3333 Rainbow Run Road (MLS No. 1515694) in Forward is on the market for $225,000 with Devie Rollison of Realty One Group Gold Standard (412-758-6346 or devierollison.myrealtyonegroup.com).
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
House of the Week: Custom-Built Brick Home in Franklin Park

This five-bedroom home sits on a cul-de-sac with a large, usable lot. A grand two-story foyer entrance with Porcelain floors greets you. The kitchen features an oversized granite island, tall cabinetry, stainless steel Bosch appliances, a beverage station, a walk-in pantry and a breakfast nook opening to the outside deck. The family includes built-in shelving and a stone fireplace. The bedroom en-suite is located on the main level. There is an office room with built-in bookcases, a tray ceiling and finely crafted woodwork. There is wainscotting and decorative pillars in the formal dining room. There also is wide crown molding throughout the main level. Outside is a huge wrap-around deck that offers a stunning view of the yard. The upper level features an open foyer and moonlighting. The expansive owner’s suite features a private deck, vaulted ceiling and an updated bath. There are three additional bedrooms all connected to bathrooms. The lower-level custom – finished by Hendolhurst – includes high-end updates such as an additional kitchen, dual walk-out patios, a built-in entertainment system, an urban fireplace and a full bath. An additional room could be a sixth bedroom or gym.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
Private investor buys St. Augustine property for $1.27 million

A St. Augustine property is the latest to see interest from multifamily investors. The building at 400 Anastasia Blvd. recently sold for $1.275 million, according to information from NAI Hallmark. Luke McCann of NAI Hallmark brokered the deal. “We’re very pleased to have brokered the sale of 400 Anastasia on...
Private investor Redfearn buys NW Jacksonville warehouses for $23 million

Redfearn Capital LLC of Delray Beach paid $23.1 million Sept. 29 for two Jacksonville warehouse properties in Northwest Jacksonville. Marcus & Millichap announced Oct. 7 that it arranged the $62.7 million sale of a seven-property industrial portfolio in five Florida cities to Redfearn, a private real estate investment firm. The...
Buying A House? Here Are 5 Affordable Augusta Homes

As you have heard over and over, the housing market in Maine (and most of the rest of the country) is absolutely out of control!. Houses frequently sell for tens of thousands of dollars over asking price. And, we're not talking about really unique or special houses. Just basic, single family homes.
Fire Levels Franklin Lake Home

An overnight fire burned a Franklin Lakes house to the ground.The fast-moving blaze broke out in the 2½-story Cheyenne Drive home around 12:30 a.m. Monday.The 2,800-foot house, built in 1968, completely collapsed.No injuries were immediately reported.The fast-moving fire demolished the Franklin Lak…
Check out these homes for sale in Detroit now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This hidden gem may just be what you're looking for! This beautiful home features hardwood floors thru out the living room and 3 bedrooms.
Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch in Middletown remains a family affair

Oct. 25—After 22 years of working at Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch in Middletown, Chrissy Gerson can usually tell when it's someone's first time on the farm. They'll stand in the vast doorway of the milking barn-turned General Store, frozen in place with their eyes wide open, as if they have no idea where to begin. Kids visiting from more urban areas may have never stepped foot on a farm before coming to Jumbo's, Gerson said.
