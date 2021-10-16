Buying Here: Franklin Park house has private lake for $5.5 million

This five-bedroom home sits on a cul-de-sac with a large, usable lot. A grand two-story foyer entrance with Porcelain floors greets you. The kitchen features an oversized granite island, tall cabinetry, stainless steel Bosch appliances, a beverage station, a walk-in pantry and a breakfast nook opening to the outside deck. The family includes built-in shelving and a stone fireplace. The bedroom en-suite is located on the main level. There is an office room with built-in bookcases, a tray ceiling and finely crafted woodwork. There is wainscotting and decorative pillars in the formal dining room. There also is wide crown molding throughout the main level. Outside is a huge wrap-around deck that offers a stunning view of the yard. The upper level features an open foyer and moonlighting. The expansive owner’s suite features a private deck, vaulted ceiling and an updated bath. There are three additional bedrooms all connected to bathrooms. The lower-level custom – finished by Hendolhurst – includes high-end updates such as an additional kitchen, dual walk-out patios, a built-in entertainment system, an urban fireplace and a full bath. An additional room could be a sixth bedroom or gym.

FRANKLIN PARK, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO