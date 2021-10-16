UMass hockey pulls away from AIC with 4 1st-period goals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – No. 9 Massachusetts hockey used a four-goal first period to help propel the squad to a 5-1 victory over American International on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. Eleven different players found the score sheet for the Minutemen (1-2-0), including five different goal scorers, in the win over the Yellow Jackets (0-2-0). "Obviously you saw, to me, a more focused, desperate team," said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. "Overall, I started to see things that I like, but we still have a long way to go. Our D zone coverage was way better. I didn't think we gave up many scoring chances. It would've been nice to see Matt Murray get a shutout, but I thought our defensive effort was better. It's a process, I thought we improved a lot over the last two weeks, but we're still a long ways from where we need to be."

