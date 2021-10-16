CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMass hockey pulls away from AIC with 4 1st-period goals

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD — Three of UMass’ first four shots went in the net, and the Minutemen left AIC behind 5-1 at the MassMutual Center on Friday. They built a three-goal lead 6 minutes, 28 seconds in and had four goals in the first 8:37. “We saw, to me, a more...

goholycross.com

Field hockey travels to UMass Lowell

WORCESTER, Mass.— The Holy Cross field hockey team will make the short trip up to UMass Lowell on Monday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. for a non-conference game. The Crusaders are coming off of a come-from-behind, 3-2, overtime victory over conference foe Colgate. Junior Rachel Perry scored the game-winner for the Crusaders, just 2:56 into OT.
WORCESTER, MA
thenorthwindonline.com

Hockey uses five-goal third period to sweep St. Thomas

The Northern Michigan University hockey team had high hopes going into this season for its offense. It’s hard to sustain, but averaging six goals on a weekend is how the ‘Cats swept the visiting University of St. Thomas this past weekend. The Wildcats took home 4-1 and 8-3 victories over the newest team in Division I hockey, and earned six points in the first conference games of the season.
HOCKEY
umassathletics.com

No. 9 Massachusetts Hockey Powers Past AIC, 5-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – No. 9 Massachusetts hockey used a four-goal first period to help propel the squad to a 5-1 victory over American International on Friday night at the MassMutual Center. Eleven different players found the score sheet for the Minutemen (1-2-0), including five different goal scorers, in the win over the Yellow Jackets (0-2-0). "Obviously you saw, to me, a more focused, desperate team," said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. "Overall, I started to see things that I like, but we still have a long way to go. Our D zone coverage was way better. I didn't think we gave up many scoring chances. It would've been nice to see Matt Murray get a shutout, but I thought our defensive effort was better. It's a process, I thought we improved a lot over the last two weeks, but we're still a long ways from where we need to be."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Collegian

McCarthy: UMass needed to bounce back against AIC, and it did

It was difficult to predict how the Massachusetts hockey team would look against American International College in its weekend series. No. 9 UMass’ (2-2) lineup has the potential to dominate teams, but its inexperience already proved to hurt it early in the season. The Minutemen quickly showed which team they...
SPORTS
ourcommunitynow.com

UMass looking for its first win of the season against AIC

The Massachusetts hockey team will be looking for its first win of the season against American International College in Springfield on Friday. No. 9 UMass (0-2) is coming into the series against No. 20 AIC (0-1) without a win yet this season.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
bcinterruption.com

WATCH: Third period goals fuel gut-check win for BC hockey over Northeastern

In front of a madhouse environment at Kelley Rink, with students and players alike clearly excited to see a game in a packed house for the first time in a long time, Boston College men’s hockey bounced back from a 2-1 deficit to top Northeastern 5-3 last night (read BCI’s game recap here).
SPORTS
amherstbulletin.com

A banner night for UMass hockey

AMHERST — The line to enter the Mullins Center began forming around 9 p.m. on Oct. 1. There were still 21 hours until the doors opened. The defending national champion UMass hockey team didn’t drop the puck against No. 5 Minnesota State until 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Minutemen weren’t planning to raise their championship banner until 7:15 p.m.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Collegian

Special teams prove to be a key factor in UMass’ win against AIC

SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts hockey team found its first win on Friday night, with the special teams units operating at a high level against American International College. In the nearly two weeks between games, the Minutemen (1-2) had a lot of time to practice their special teams. Out of UMass’...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Collegian

New defensive lines shined from UMass in win over AIC

SPRINGFIELD – Defense proved key for the Massachusetts hockey team in its dominant win against American International College on Friday night. In its opening weekend, UMass’ (1-2) first line included Matthew Kessel and Slava Demin on defense, but this week Ryan Ufko was moved up to play alongside Kessel. Demin and Colin Felix made up the second line, with Scott Morrow and Ty Farmer on the third.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass routs AIC 5-1 on Friday night

SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts hockey team put its opening weekend struggles behind it and picked up a statement victory over American International College on Friday night. Scoring came early and often for No. 9 UMass (1-2.) After heading to the power play early, Reed Lebster found his first goal of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Hampshire Gazette

H.S. Football: Pittsfield pulls away from South Hadley for big win

SOUTH HADLEY — South Hadley couldn’t seem to find an answer for Pittsfield quarterback Patrick Rindfuss on Friday. The Generals ran their big signal caller early and often with much success and capitalized once the Tigers were forced to come up and defend the run with deep passing. Rindfuss finished...
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
umassathletics.com

#9 Hockey Set To Battle Western Mass. Foe AIC

Games 3-4 #9 Massachusetts Minutemen (0-2-0, 0-0-0 HE) vs. American International Yellow Jackets (0-1-0, 0-0-0 AH) Friday, October 15, 2021 - 7:05 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 - 7 p.m. Locations. Friday: Springfield, Mass. (MassMutual Center - 6,866) Amherst, Mass. (Mullins Center - 8,096) Series History AIC leads 22-16-1 Live...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bemidji Pioneer

MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers hang tough, clinch 1st win on Ross Armour’s OT goal

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Shots on goal don’t always tell the whole story. If they did, No. 7 North Dakota unquestionably dominated the No. 20 Bemidji State men’s hockey team on Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. The Fighting Hawks laced 34 shots on goal at Beavers goaltender Michael Carr, while BSU finished with 17 attempts thrust toward former netminder Zach Driscoll.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Recorder

UMass football notebook: Bye week just what banged up Minutemen needed

Last week’s bye arrived at an opportune time for the UMass football team. The Minutemen played six consecutive games to open the season, losing the first five before breaking through against UConn. The coaching staff gave the team Oct. 10 and 11 off before practicing that Tuesday and Wednesday like...
NFL
Daily Collegian

UMass completes weekend sweep of AIC with 4-2 win on Saturday

UMass fans packed the student section in the Mullins Center for Saturday nights matchup against American International College. The Massachusetts hockey team (2-2) left them cheering after picking up its first home win, 4-2 over the Yellow Jackets (0-3). AIC came out against the Minutemen with a lot more physicality...
AMHERST, MA

