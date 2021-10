The best way to put together a competitive Cross Country Team is to have a lot of runners. As a general rule, around 10% of these will be competitive, and 1% will be superstars. Because of COVID, our team is small this season. We have only nine active girls and 10 active boys. We’re in the Western League with some of the largest schools with rosters many times ours. For example, Scripps Ranch has around 60 kids, Point Loma has approximately 70, and Cathedral Catholic has about 80. So, why are we in the Western League instead of the City League with schools and teams closer to our size?

6 DAYS AGO