The Indiana bank that bought Chicago’s First Midwest Bank faces claims of racial discrimination against mortgage borrowers in Indianapolis. Old National Bank, which announced the $2.2 billion buyout in June, was sued by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana over claims that just 1.6 percent of the 2,250 mortgages it made in 2019 and 2020 were to Black buyers, Crain’sreported. Other banking institutions in the same market provided almost 15 percent of home loans to Black borrowers, in line with the proportion of the population.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO