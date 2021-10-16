CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonia over Iselin Kennedy - Football recap

By Andrew Borders
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jaeden Jones rushed for a pair of second-quarter touchdowns as one of four Colonia players to find the end zone in the team’s 37-7 win over Iselin Kennedy on Friday in Woodbridge. Following...

