Seven Hong Kong activists jailed over unauthorised protest in 2020

A Cuban man who took part in unprecedented nationwide street protests in July has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, the stiffest punishment yet of anyone who defied the communist government in those rallies, his family and a human rights group said Saturday. The sentence against Roberto Perez Fonseca, age 38, was handed down by a court in San Jose de las Lajas, a town 35 kilometers (20 miles) from Havana. On July 11 and 12 thousands of Cubans screaming "freedom" and "we are hungry" took to the streets in some 50 cities and towns to protest harsh living conditions and government repression. The rallies, which had no precedent since the Cuban revolution of 1959, left at least one person dead and dozens injured as security forces cracked down.

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO