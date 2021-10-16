CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Our Business is Down Over 50%’: Deadly St. Paul Bar Shooting Impacts Surrounding Businesses

By Pafoua Yang
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bars on Seventh Street in St. Paul are unusually quiet on a Friday night, especially during a Minnesota Wild game. Businesses say it’s been that way ever since last weekend’s mass shooting.

Prosecutors charged Terry Brown and Devondre Phillips with firing bullets that hit 15 people, including each other inside the Truck Park Bar last Saturday night.  One of the victims, 27-year-old Marquuisha Wiley, did not survive.

Flowers and candles at Truck Park mark a tragedy Seventh Street will never forget.

“We got word from Truck Park that there was a shooting and we immediately closed our doors and secured the building,” said Kathy Gosiger, general manager of Tom Reid’s Hockey City Pub.

Gosiger recalled the entire block lit up by first responders as helicopters hovered overhead.

“And security stayed at the door all night until everyone got to their cars safely,” Gosiger said.

A week after the deadly shooting, surrounding businesses are feeling the impact. Tom Reid’s Pub is down over 50% in terms of customers. Foot traffic remains quiet and other businesses admitted that their employees didn’t feel comfortable coming back to work this weekend.

Those who frequent the area also say they’re more vigilant.

“You may hear one person got shot here or over there, maybe a next-door neighbor. But when 15 people are shot, there’s a level of recklessness involved and so that brings up a lot more caution,” said Nico Las Burton.

Since the shooting, St. Paul Police and Ramsey County Sherriff’s Departments say they’ve increased patrol in the area. The city of St. Paul has authorized more overtime for officers specifically for the Seventh Street region. Restaurants are hoping that will be enough to rebound from COVID-19 and the uptick in crimes.

“It’s just hard to try to get ahead,” said Gosiger.

Seventh Street Truck Park closed its doors after the shooting. The business said this in a Facebook post:

“The Management and Staff of Truck Park are heartbroken by the senseless act of violence that occurred Saturday night. We send our deepest condolences and thoughts to the victims, families, patrons and our community feeling the impacts of yet another shooting. Thank you to the St. Paul Police, Fire and Paramedics for their quick response and apprehending the suspects so quickly. We will remain closed in the coming days but look forward to reopening and serving our neighborhood again.”

