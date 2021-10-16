Lakers start hot, cooled down by Falcons second half surge

GRAND RAPIDS – Preparing for the OK Blue conference’s best player is a chore.

But for the first half on Friday night, Spring Lake’s tallest task, West Catholic running back Tim Kloska, was on the sideline with an apparent high ankle sprain. The Lakers took advantage --racking up 21 points and forcing three turnovers – to build a 21-14 lead entering halftime. But eventually, West Catholic coach Justin Michalowski had seen enough and unveiled the standout running back in the second half, as he tallied three touchdowns and thrusted the Falcons to a come-from-behind victory, 41-28.