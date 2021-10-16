CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Friday night scoreboard – October 15

By Grant Sweeter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Friday’s results from across KELOLAND:

USHL HOCKEY

Sioux City 4, Sioux Falls 3

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Aberdeen Roncalli 43, Mobridge-Pollock 14

Alcester-Hudson 56, Colome 8

Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Estelline/Hendricks 29

Avon 30, Hitchcock-Tulare 28

Brandon Valley 40, Rapid City Central 20

Bridgewater-Emery 54, Baltic 0

Britton-Hecla 55, Langford 14

Brookings 35, Yankton 20

Burke 40, Gayville-Volin 34

Canton 41, Sioux Falls Christian 22

Chester 63, Garretson 14

Corsica/Stickney 42, Centerville 12

Custer 24, Bennett County 6

DeSmet 34, Dell Rapids St. Mary 16

Dell Rapids 49, Dakota Valley 16

Deuel 36, Clark/Willow Lake 34

Elk Point-Jefferson 50, Parker 0

Elkton-Lake Benton 44, Colman-Egan 22

Groton Area 60, Sisseton 6

Harding County 56, Faith 0

Harrisburg 42, Sioux Falls Jefferson 24

Herreid/Selby Area 56, Philip 0

Hot Springs 35, Lead-Deadwood 0

Howard 26, Hanson 0

Ipswich 54, North Central Co-Op 0

Lennox 38, Chamberlain 0

Lyman 54, Jones County 0

Madison 27, West Central 7

McCook Central/Montrose 41, Flandreau 18

Milbank 27, Redfield 15

Mitchell 27, Watertown 13

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Pierre 52, Aberdeen Central 35

Platte-Geddes 20, Kimball/White Lake 7

Potter County 50, Sully Buttes 0

Rapid City Christian 55, Lakota Tech 0

Red Cloud 85, Marty Indian 6

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46, Huron 0

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Lincoln 21

Sioux Falls Washington 45, Rapid City Stevens 0

Stanley County 50, Dupree 0

Tea Area 45, Spearfish 12

Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 13

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 66, Hill City 6

Viborg-Hurley 22, Irene-Wakonda 20

Wagner 28, Jim River 16

Warner 35, Hamlin 24

Webster 32, Dakota Hills 7

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 20, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 17

AGWSR, Ackley 30, West Fork, Sheffield 10

Alburnett 13, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 9

Aplington-Parkersburg 42, East Marshall, LeGrand 15

Atlantic 40, Saydel 12

Audubon 49, Woodbine 24

Ballard 49, Algona 21

Baxter 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 0

Bedford 60, East Union, Afton 31

Benton Community 42, Maquoketa 12

Bettendorf 28, Cedar Falls 0

Boone 58, Perry 0

CAM, Anita 74, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6

Camanche 34, Tipton 14

Carlisle 21, Norwalk 14

Cascade,Western Dubuque def. Postville, forfeit

Cedar Rapids Xavier 48, Newton 24

Cedar Rapids, Washington 35, Oskaloosa 0

Central City 46, Central Elkader 12

Central Lyon 45, Okoboji, Milford 14

Clarinda 44, Red Oak 0

Clinton 49, Mount Pleasant 7

Colfax-Mingo def. Wayne, Corydon, forfeit

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37, Des Moines, East 7

Davenport, North 34, Muscatine 13

Decorah 37, Waterloo, East 0

Dike-New Hartford 55, Central Springs 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville def. Meskwaki Settlement School, forfeit

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 31, Valley, West Des Moines 27

Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Waterloo, West 14

Earlham 49, Riverside, Oakland 21

East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, South Winneshiek, Calmar 16

Emmetsburg 22, Western Christian 16

Estherville Lincoln Central 45, PAC-LM 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52, Coon Rapids-Bayard 15

Fort Dodge 43, Denison-Schleswig 8

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 25, Forest City 14

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22, Alta-Aurelia 3

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36, Collins-Maxwell 6

Glenwood 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Greene County 49, Clarke, Osceola 3

Grundy Center 28, North Tama, Traer 0

Harlan 42, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 0

Harris-Lake Park 35, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 8

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 50, Akron-Westfield 13

Highland, Riverside 49, Pekin 14

Humboldt 19, Nevada 15

IKM-Manning 35, Ogden 21

Indianola 34, Bondurant Farrar 16

Iowa Falls-Alden 34, Chariton 7

Kingsley-Pierson 62, Siouxland Christian 8

Lenox 52, Fremont Mills, Tabor 46, OT

Lewis Central 42, Dallas Center-Grimes 10

Linn-Mar, Marion 62, Davenport, Central 13

Logan-Magnolia 41, Lawton-Bronson 0

Lynnville-Sully 25, Belle Plaine 8

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 27, Sidney 14

Martensdale-St. Marys def. Seymour, forfeit

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Davis County, Bloomfield 32

Montezuma def. Woodward Academy, forfeit

Moravia 35, Murray 34

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 59, Grand View Christian 10

Mount Ayr 41, Southwest Valley 33

Mount Vernon 34, Central Clinton, DeWitt 14

Nashua-Plainfield 20, Hudson 18, OT

New Hampton 32, Clear Lake 28

New London 32, H-L-V, Victor 6

Newell-Fonda 48, Ar-We-Va, Westside 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 48, North Union 35

Nodaway Valley 36, Panorama, Panora 14

North Fayette Valley 39, Oelwein 0

North Linn, Troy Mills 50, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

North Scott, Eldridge 35, Fort Madison 0

Northwood-Kensett 53, Bishop Garrigan 14

OA-BCIG 56, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 26

Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 7

PCM, Monroe 43, Roland-Story, Story City 20

Pella 28, Clear Creek-Amana 9

Pella Christian 42, Central Decatur, Leon 7

Pleasant Valley 28, Dubuque, Senior 14

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 50, Iowa City West 14

Regina, Iowa City 34, Durant-Bennett 16

Ridge View 24, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Ruthven-Ayrshire 64, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 13

Saint Ansgar 49, Lake Mills 18

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 9

Shenandoah 19, Des Moines Christian 14

Sigourney-Keota 49, Van Buren, Keosauqua 0

Sioux Center 45, Carroll 6

South Central Calhoun 48, Belmond-Klemme 12

South Hamilton, Jewell 51, Eagle Grove 0

South O’Brien, Paullina 56, Hinton 24

Southeast Polk 16, Ankeny Centennial 0

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 60, Lamoni 34

Spencer 42, LeMars 27

Spirit Lake 21, Southeast Valley 14

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, Glidden-Ralston 0

Stanton 44, East Mills 18

Treynor 42, MVAOCOU 0

Tri-Center, Neola 51, Westwood, Sloan 14

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 65, West Central, Maynard 8

Underwood 42, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 7

Unity Christian 28, Sheldon 0

Urbandale 35, Waukee 0

Van Meter 41, AC/GC 7

Wahlert, Dubuque 49, Jesup 0

Wapello 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 6

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 47, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Webster City 41, Storm Lake 6

West Bend-Mallard 63, River Valley, Correctionville 8

West Branch 28, Wilton 12

West Hancock, Britt 36, North Butler, Greene 0

West Marshall, State Center 53, Albia 8

West Monona 50, East Sac County 13

West Sioux 26, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 14

Williamsburg 42, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Woodbury Central, Moville 60, Missouri Valley 8

MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Ada-Borup 34, Underwood 0

Bemidji 41, St. Cloud Tech 8

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 24, Orono 22

Bethlehem Academy 50, Winona Cotter 14

Blue Earth Area 61, Norwood-Young America 20

Braham 67, East Central 6

Breck 55, Minneapolis Henry 13

Byron 55, Albert Lea 6

Chanhassen 31, Holy Angels 21

Chaska 17, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6

Dassel-Cokato 20, Litchfield 6

DeLaSalle 32, Minneapolis Southwest 17

Deer River 43, Mille Lacs Co-op 19

Duluth East 58, Duluth Denfeld 0

East Ridge 35, Eastview 6

Fertile-Beltrami 40, Blackduck 0

Fillmore Central 45, Wabasha-Kellogg 6

Forest Lake 27, Roseville 20

Fridley 35, St. Paul Como Park 0

G-F-W 40, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 20

Glencoe-Silver Lake 28, New London-Spicer 26

Hill City 32, Ely 0

Hutchinson 34, Delano 12

Kasson-Mantorville 54, Red Wing 14

Lanesboro 48, Mabel-Canton 16

Mahnomen/Waubun 49, Wadena-Deer Creek 22

Mahtomedi 49, Simley 21

Mankato West 48, Northfield 0

Maple Grove 38, St. Michael-Albertville 17

Minneapolis North 52, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Minnetonka 31, Centennial 7

Minnewaska 26, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 6

Mountain Lake Area 68, Madelia 12

Murray County Central 30, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6

NCEUH 12, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

North Branch 50, Hermantown 42

North St. Paul 21, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Osakis 22, West Central 20

Ottertail Central 20, Frazee 0

Pelican Rapids 44, Roseau 0

Pine City 36, Cloquet 8

Pipestone 32, Jackson County Central 14

Providence Academy 56, St. Croix Lutheran 21

Robbinsdale Cooper 42, Irondale 21

Rochester Century 37, Rochester John Marshall 8

Rochester Mayo 42, Austin 20

Rogers 37, Buffalo 0

Royalton 20, Rockford 6

Rush City 44, International Falls 14

Sauk Centre 24, Melrose 13

Spring Lake Park 55, Tartan 7

St. Agnes 28, Concordia Academy 0

St. Anthony 34, St. Paul Johnson 12

St. Louis Park 29, Waconia 28

Thief River Falls 10, Pequot Lakes 7

Totino-Grace 14, Champlin Park 3

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 55, Sleepy Eye 13

Tri-City United 22, St. Peter 6

Two Harbors 63, Hibbing 0

Warroad 48, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14

Waseca 49, Worthington 6

White Bear Lake 41, Osseo 27

Willmar 41, Chisago Lakes 6

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

