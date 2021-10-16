CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Jill Biden headlines Democratic rally in Henrico

By Jackie Llanos Hernandez
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 9 days ago
With polls showing a tight race between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and GOP challenger Glenn Youngkin, first lady Jill Biden stumped for McAuliffe in Henrico, one of several high profile Democrats scheduled to campaign in Virginia between now and Election Day.

At Dorey Park Friday night, Biden vouched for McAuliffe’s ability to lead in a bipartisan way.

“He knows how to bring people together because that’s the only way to get things done,” she said. “So today, Virginia, I’m asking you to vote for Terry McAuliffe and the Democrats on the ballot.”

Less than a minute into her remarks, a group of protesters holding a sign that said “Reject pipelines and protect the future” interrupted the first lady’s speech. Other attendees chanted “Terry” in response while Biden tried to continue speaking.

Once the protesters had left, Biden said that she “loved democracy” and carried on with highlighting McAuliffe’s past accomplishments as governor, citing investments in education and transportation and the drop in unemployment rate.

“I love the energy of this crowd,” Biden said. “When you’re around, it’s impossible not to feel optimistic.”

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, was the first but not the last to place an emphasis on the GOP grassroots rally in Henrico earlier in the week in which former President Donald Trump again endorsed Glenn Youngkin and repeated false claims of election fraud.

“Folks, they’re not playing with fire, they’re trying to set the whole thing in flames,” VanValkenburg said in reference to the people who attended the GOP rally.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also painted a dire picture of what could happen if Youngkin became governor or if Republicans win. Virginians are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 members of the House of Delegates next month.

“If Republicans get a foothold right here in the commonwealth in November, all of our great progress will be wiped away,” Stoney said. “And what’s worse, Trump Republicans like Glenn Youngkin will usher in the kind of chaos and the kind of divisiveness we saw from Trump.”

The callbacks to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol continued with U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Henrico, recalling what it was like in the House chamber when it happened.

“But you know what?” Spanberger said. “The best way to set the example of the standard that we expect for leaders in our government, leaders in elected office, is to make our decisions known at the ballot box.”

Hala Ayala, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, talked about her past as an employee at Popeyes, a gas station and working as a school administrator. She also pointed out that she would be Virginia’s first woman of color to be elected for the office of lieutenant governor. Ayala characterized the coming election as the most important one of Virginians’ lifetimes.

“Not once but twice, Virginia, we have rejected Trump and his unhinged anti-science and anti-choice rhetoric, and it’s time for us to do it again,” Ayala said.

Looking back on his first time as governor, McAuliffe said he would roll up his sleeves this time to continue the work he started then.

“I want every woman in Virginia to know this, I will be a brick wall to protect your reproductive rights,” McAuliffe said after slamming Youngkin for his anti-abortion stance.

Even as he highlighted his plans to raise the minimum wage, make child care and health care affordable, provide paid sick days and family medical leave and invest in public education, McAuliffe continued likening Youngkin to Trump.

“Glenn Youngkin has spent this entire campaign trying to be a Donald Trump wannabe,” McAuliffe said.

So far, the polls have indicated a tight race, with a Monmouth University Polling Institute poll in September showing McAuliffe having a five-point lead over Youngkin and a University of Mary Washington poll the same month giving Youngkin the edge among likely voters, 48 percent to 43 percent.

However, Amanda Nelson, a 36-year-old from Chesterfield, said the polls don’t worry her.

“I mean the polls have been wrong for the last few presidential elections, so I’m trying to not really pay too much attention to it.”

Mark Atkinson, a retiree and tree farmer from Beaverdam, shared similar sentiments about the accuracy of polls. Atkinson, who also voted for McAuliffe the last time he ran for governor, said his reasoning for supporting McAuliffe hasn’t changed.

“I love that Terry McAuliffe talks about facts and figures and his 20 plans,” Atkinson said. “I think it’s really important to keep a level head in these very emotional, political times.”

Although Atkinson said he sees legislation to protect the environment as one of the most important issues, he criticized the protesters who interrupted Biden.

“That’s not the way to do it,” he said. “I don’t know who those people were. It’s not a good thing to do.”

Former President Barack Obama will also campaign with McAuliffe in Richmond next week. And Stacey Abrams, a voting rights activist and former Georgia state legislator, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, are scheduled to “barnstorm” the commonwealth this weekend to get voters to the polls, according to a McAuliffe campaign news release.

Virginia Mercury

Could removing parking requirements help revitalize Virginia’s cities?

Until recently, the tallest building in Scott’s Addition — Richmond’s fastest-growing, “transit-oriented” neighborhood — was a multi-story parking deck.  Despite the area’s transit-oriented development zoning designed to discourage car-dependence in favor of the nearby Pulse bus rapid transit route, local law still requires multi-family buildings with more than 16 units to provide parking. The nearly […] The post Could removing parking requirements help revitalize Virginia’s cities? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Evaluating Virginia’s redistricting reforms

By Alex Keena Last year, Virginia voters approved a sweeping set of changes to the redistricting process in the form of a constitutional amendment proposed by the General Assembly. The centerpiece of these reforms is a bipartisan redistricting commission comprised of eight legislators and eight citizens tasked with drawing state legislative and congressional election maps.  Despite […] The post Evaluating Virginia’s redistricting reforms appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

McAuliffe v. Youngkin: the numbers beneath candidates’ job, economy claims

In a hotly contested gubernatorial race, few issues have been depicted in such stark contrast by the campaigns as jobs creation and Virginia’s business climate. Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who was governor from 2014 to 2018,  paints himself as the jobs guy. He claims that during his term he helped create 200,000 jobs, raised personal income […] The post McAuliffe v. Youngkin: the numbers beneath candidates’ job, economy claims appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Panelists voice doubt about Texas-style grid failures in Virginia

Panelists at a conference on clean energy in Virginia Tuesday voiced doubts about whether Virginia could see the same kind of electrical grid failures Texas experienced during an unexpected deep freeze last February.  Virginia is in a “unique position” in that it has a regulated electricity market with vertically integrated utilities that own the plants […] The post Panelists voice doubt about Texas-style grid failures in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is making a significant push for new offshore wind development to meet ambitious climate goals, but industry leaders say they also need long-term commitments and support from Congress to reach their potential. Leaders of the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry called on Congress to invest in renewables at a hearing […] The post Offshore wind industry leaders ask Congress to back long-term plans to increase production appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Virginia Mercury

Probation reforms face pushback, confusion in the court system

When lawmakers voted to reform probation in Virginia earlier this year, they said their motive was simple: Stop people from getting sent back to prison for minor violations like missing an appointment or failing a drug test. But three months after the new law went into effect, officials across the criminal justice system say the […] The post Probation reforms face pushback, confusion in the court system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

Virginia’s private guardianship program fails to protect the state’s most vulnerable residents

Some of Virginia’s most at-risk adults aren’t sufficiently protected by the state’s private guardianship system, according to a new report from a legislative watchdog agency. The findings, detailed in a Monday hearing by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, largely affirm years of concerns from many advocates and family members. A 2019 investigation by […] The post Virginia’s private guardianship program fails to protect the state’s most vulnerable residents appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Scientists work to catch up with Va.’s endangered and threatened species before it’s too late

Following an announcement in September from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that 23 species should be declared extinct, Virginia’s environmental scientists are feeling the pressure to learn more about the commonwealth’s endangered and threatened species so they can be protected.  “That list really highlights that extinction is not just a down-the-road possibility; it’s a […] The post Scientists work to catch up with Va.’s endangered and threatened species before it’s too late appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia electric utilities and co-ops weigh in on possible transmission reforms

With renewables poised to flood the electric grid and a rising push for electrification of everything from vehicles to appliances, federal regulators and electricity companies are zeroing in on what they say is a weak link in the system: transmission.  Transmission is often called the backbone of the electric grid. It’s how large quantities of […] The post Virginia electric utilities and co-ops weigh in on possible transmission reforms appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Dominion, attorney general and SCC staff reach deal in contentious rate case

Dominion Energy announced Monday evening that it has reached a settlement with Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General and public utility commission staff to resolve disputes in its ongoing rate review, the first since 2015.  The commission staff and the attorney general have alleged the utility, Virginia’s largest, raked in almost $1 billion in excess […] The post Dominion, attorney general and SCC staff reach deal in contentious rate case appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

White House rolls out plans for COVID-19 vaccines for kids age 5 to 11

WASHINGTON — Smaller needles. Redesigned shipments to ease the storage needs in pediatricians’ offices. And enough vials of the COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate the 28 million U.S. children between ages 5 and 11. Those are among the plans announced by the White House Wednesday as federal and state officials prepare for a regulatory decision to be […] The post White House rolls out plans for COVID-19 vaccines for kids age 5 to 11 appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Virginia Mercury

Stretched thin, nurses bore COVID-19’s brunt. So why couldn’t the governor give them a break?

All things considered, the request didn’t seem unreasonable. Understaffed and overworked in some places to the point of collapse, hospitals struggling with a summer surge of delta variant COVID-19 infections reached out to the state for some relief. As reported by the Virginia Mercury’s Kate Masters on Oct. 5, they sought an emergency waiver of state […] The post Stretched thin, nurses bore COVID-19’s brunt. So why couldn’t the governor give them a break? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Redistricting Commission consultants told to compromise on Congressional maps

Virginia’s bipartisan Redistricting Commission put work on House of Delegates and state Senate districts behind it Thursday and moved on to redrawing congressional district boundaries. In taking up the state’s 11 U.S. House boundaries, the bipartisan commission punted on its duty to remap state legislative districts to the Virginia Supreme Court. Without comment on partisan […] The post Virginia Redistricting Commission consultants told to compromise on Congressional maps appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

What’s next for COVID-19 in Virginia?

Nearly 18 months after Virginia’s first recorded case of COVID-19 — a period that’s seen the virus surge and retreat four different times — new infections are once again on the decline. Once again, many researchers are cautiously optimistic that we’re leaving behind the latest wave, driven by the highly infectious delta variant, which raised […] The post What’s next for COVID-19 in Virginia? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

New federal rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots explained

By Glenn J. Rapsinski, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences Many Americans now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster – and the flexibility to receive a different brand than the original vaccine they received. On the heels of the Food and Drug Administration’s Sept. 22, 2021, emergency use authorization of a third […] The post New federal rules on ‘mix-and-match’ vaccine booster shots explained appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
Virginia Mercury

In Norfolk, loosened state solar laws open up chance to put panels on low-income homes

For retiree Lisa Ray Clarkson, Norfolk offered the ability to own a house that wasn’t available in her prior life in New York.  Putting solar on that house — both for environmental reasons and to reduce her electric bills — was a bit trickier.  “When I purchased my home, I was looking for a company, […] The post In Norfolk, loosened state solar laws open up chance to put panels on low-income homes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

