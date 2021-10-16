Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11B and 6-Man Playoff highlights
Check out this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from the semifinals of the 6-man playoffs, as well as the final week of the regular season for Class 11B.
6-man Football Scores:
#1 North Border (76), #5 Drake-Anamoose (13)
#2 Center-Stanton (72), #3 Trenton (51)
Class 11B Football Scores:
Beulah (8), Bowman County (34)
Killdeer (28), Shiloh Christian (35)
Dickinson Trinity (22), Southern McLean (6)
Heart River (0), Hazen (42)
Des Lacs-Burlington (26), Velva/Garrison (12)
Bishop Ryan (28), Nedrose (12)
Stanley (16), Westhope/Newburg/Glenburn (36)
Linton-HMB-SZ (34), Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (28)
