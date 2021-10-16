CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin dismissively calls Sanders a ‘self-declared independent socialist’

fox8tv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., responded to criticism...

www.fox8tv.com

Joe Manchin
Bernie Sanders
The Independent

Biden hosting budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin

President Joe Biden was hosting two pivotal senators for meetings in Delaware on Sunday in hopes of resolving lingering disputes over Democrats long-stalled effort to craft an expansive social and environment measure.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin D-W.Va., were scheduled to attend the session, the White House said. Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema D-Ariz., two of their party's most moderate members, have insisted on reducing the size of the package and have pressed for other changes.Democrats initially planned that the measure would contain $3.5 trillion worth of spending and tax initiatives...
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Sen. Manchin vs. Sen. Sanders

If this were 250 years ago, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders would settle their policy differences with pistols at dawn on the banks of the Potomac. If in Europe, it would be swords. Either way, civilizations have advanced, although I wouldn’t mind a public televised debate between the two titans of the Senate.
The Independent

Manchin responds to report he’s considering leaving Democrats to run as independent

West Virginia’s conservative Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, responded dismissively to a report published on Wednesday claiming that he is considering leaving the Democratic Party to become an independent.Mother Jones reported the senator’s considerations on Wednesday, citing associates who had heard him speak of such plans. According to the news outlet, Mr Manchin believes it is likely he will exit the party by 2022, and has considered doing so within the past few weeks as debates rage on Capitol Hill over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure agenda.At a gaggle with reporters on Capitol Hill, Mr Manchin responded, stating: “I have no...
Vanity Fair

Can Joe Biden Bridge the Sanders-Manchin Divide?

It has been three weeks since Nancy Pelosi’s original deadline for a House infrastructure vote, and Democrats have yet to strike a deal. Progressives oppose moving forward with the Senate bill without guarantees on the more ambitious social infrastructure package, and that legislation is still too costly for conservatives Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. Manchin has made his demands clearer more recently—progress!—but they’ve only made an agreement more uncertain: To satisfy Manchin, supposing he refused to budge from his current terms, Joe Biden would have to say goodbye to some of the most important provisions of his domestic agenda, from assisting working families to spurring the transition to renewable energy. That wouldn’t only piss off fellow Democrats, but would mean giving up what may be the party’s last, best chance to address the climate crisis and other era-defining issues.
mediaite.com

‘We’re Talking’: Watch Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders Banter Awkwardly After Emerging from Negotiations

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) emerged from a meeting on Capitol Hill as talks on passing President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda continue. Sanders strongly backed a $3.5 trillion spending package over the next 10 years that addressed a myriad of issues from climate change to child tax credits to an expansion of Medicare. However, that bill is currently being pared, as Manchin has long said he is averse to the sticker price. In particular he has cited several climate change provisions as nonstarters, and has said that child tax credits should be means tested.
Sanders Whiffs Trying to Pressure Manchin

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders went after West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin recently in an opinion piece published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail. Sanders, employing his predictable “greedy rich vs the helpless poor” rhetoric, tried to shame Manchin into backing the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. The legislation would dramatically expand the social welfare system in this country, while using billions in taxpayer dollars to incentivize alternative energy.
Manchin has a message for Sanders: Don't blame me

With the Democratic party's agenda at risk of collapsing if an agreement is not reached soon, moderate Sen. Joe Manchin and self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders are escalating their feud over party priorities. CNN's Manu Raju reports.
Manchin and Sanders Brawl Over Dem Agenda

Good Monday evening. Congress is back from recess and Democrats face what could be a critical week as they try to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure bill and a broader package of social and climate programs. They have just 13 days and counting until their October 31 deadline for the House to vote on the infrastructure bill and at least reach some consensus on the larger economic plan. Right now, it looks like the latter will be a challenge, meaning that it’s still a question whether the former will happen. Here’s what you need to know.
