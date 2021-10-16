CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milton, OH

Operation Football Game of the Week 9: Northmont at Milton-Union

 9 days ago

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a battle for sole possession of first place in the newly formed Three Rivers conference. Northridge and Milton-Union each came into the night riding five game winning streaks. Both are undefeated in the conference with a  championship hanging in the balance.

It’s our Premier Health Game of the Week.

Milton-Union takes the win over Northridge 48-6.

Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week 10: Stebbins Indians

Congratulations to the Stebbins Indians, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week. Say hello to Zoey Amann, Victoria Babb, Maddie Cardulla, Kayla Clark, Katelynn Leach, Sheilia McKenzie-Newton, Emily Plantz, Grace Robert, Marissah Shoop, Jazzlyn Spencer, Lilly Taylor and Kayleigh Vanderpool. Three cheers for the Stebbins Indians cheerleaders, our Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week.
Bull riding competition comes to Dayton Nutter Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Rumble bull riding competition is happening at the Nutter Center on Saturday, October 23. Guests can purchase tickets at $15 each to see the competition live at 6:45 pm at the Nutter Center. The Professional Bull Riders group includes over 700 bull riders competing in over 200 events in […]
3 defensive starters return for Ohio State’s game at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — Ohio State returns three starters on defense for the Buckeyes night game at Indiana. Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith and Cam Brown all return from injury to bolster OSU’s defense. Tyreke Smith has not played since Ohio State’s win against Tulsa while Brown and Garrett suffered an injury against Maryland, which forced […]
