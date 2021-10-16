CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milton, OH

Operation Football Band of the Week 9: Milton-Union Marching Bulldogs

 9 days ago

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Milton-Union Marching Bulldogs, our Operation Football Band of the Week.

Under the direction of Zack Roberts, the Marching Bulldogs are 46 members strong.

This year’s show is entitled Walk on the Wild Side featuring AC/DC’s Back in Black and Steppenwolf’s Born to be Wild.

Bull riding competition comes to Dayton Nutter Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Rumble bull riding competition is happening at the Nutter Center on Saturday, October 23. Guests can purchase tickets at $15 each to see the competition live at 6:45 pm at the Nutter Center. The Professional Bull Riders group includes over 700 bull riders competing in over 200 events in […]
DAYTON, OH
