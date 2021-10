NHL legend Patrick Roy is finding himself in the news a lot lately when it comes to the Montreal Canadiens. Many insiders are predicting this will be general manager Marc Bergevin's last year with the team and he will let his contract run out without signing an extension. With that rumour came another this week as a Montreal media outlet reported that Canadiens owner and president Geoff Molson had met with Roy at least twice recently to discuss a possible position with the team. One has to assume that would be taking over for Bergevin once he's gone. Roy himself has responded to the rumour.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO