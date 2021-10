With just two weeks left in the WPIAL regular season, the playoff races have started to take shape. After we interviewed Jacque DeMatteo last week, Hampton became the first team to clinch a conference championship by beating Indiana. A number of other teams clinched playoff spots this week, while a few races had big wrenches thrown into them. Check out all of the playoff scenarios heading into Week 8. One of those was in the 5A Northeast Conference where North Hills beat Pine-Richland for the first time since 2013. That 2013 season was Pat Carey’s first year as Indians head coach after he took over for legendary Jack McCurry.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO