The Dallas Cowboys are officially on their bye which means there is no opponent for them to play this week. Consider it another win if you would like to. If you choose to lump this week into the wins category, then that would keep the Cowboys on their winning ways as last Sunday they took home number five in a row, a victory against the New England Patriots which was the first for this franchise over Bill Belichick in his illustrious career as their head coach.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO