CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

FFA Regional Land Judging Winners Receive Scholarships

By Carrie Stadheim
tsln.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBath (October, 2021) – The South Dakota FFA Foundation is proud to announce the recipients of four $100 scholarships for students placing first in one of the four SD Regional Land Evaluation Competitions this fall. 2020 scholarship recipients are: Rowdy Moore, Winner; Harlee Nielson, Hitchcock Tulare; Jack Brathland, Willow Lake; and...

www.tsln.com

Comments / 0

Related
thechronicle-news.com

Local students receive scholarships for becoming vaccinated

Five Trinidad State students have received $1,000 scholarships just for getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges awarded a total of 67 scholarships under the “Shot at a Scholarship” program. The scholarship program, funded by Amazon, provided two full-tuition scholarships of $5,000 to two students and an additional five $1,000 scholarships at each of the Colorado Community College System’s 13 colleges.
TRINIDAD, CO
Plainsman

Hitchcock-Tulare FFA judging teams earn place in nationals

The Hitchcock-Tulare FFA attended the Central Region Land and Range Contest in Wessington Springs Sept. 29. The range judging and land judging teams each placed first. The teams are qualified for national competition in Oklahoma City the first week of May. Above is the range judging team (from left, with...
SPORTS
maryvilleforum.com

MHS grad receives scholarship from local P.E.O. Chapter KP

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter KP of Maryville announced McKenna Liles, a 2021 Maryville High School graduate, as the recipient of a P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. Established in 2009, the $2,500 scholarship recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school women who wish to pursue post-secondary education. There have...
MARYVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
southsoundbiz.com

Aspiring Teacher Receives $20,000 Scholarship from U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank announced this week that it awarded a $20,000 grand prize scholarship to Tacoma’s Kimber Jones, a 27-year-old looking to pursue a teaching career. “Initially, I was like ‘okay, that’s kind of cool,’” Jones, who was working at her long-term care and rehabilitation care facility job when she received the news, said in a prepared statement. “Then, after the first two minutes, I was like ‘wait, I won something?’”
TACOMA, WA
Canton Daily Ledger

Addyson Neal, Trivoli student, receives scholarship

FARMINGTON—The Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) is pleased to announce the 2021 winner of the KASASA SCHOLARSHIP. The scholarship is conducted by a blind drawing held during the CBAI’s Annual Recognition Luncheon. This year’s winner is Addyson Neal Trivoli, who was sponsored by the Bank of Farmington. Neal has received an initial $1,000 check and is eligible to receive $1,000 per year for the next three years for her higher education, based on grades and full-time student status. She is attending Carl Sandburg in Galesburg where she is currently studying nursing. Students eligible for this scholarship are those who are the children or grandchildren of an employee, officer, or director of a CBAI member bank; also included are part-time student employees at an eligible CBAI member bank.
FARMINGTON, IL
Daily Reporter

Milwaukee ACE Mentor Program receives $10,000 check for scholarships

Participants in the “She Builds She Golfs Outing” – organized to provide networking opportunities to women in construction – received a check for $20,000 on Sept. 10 at the Thunderhawk Golf Club in Beach Park, Illinois. The check, from the SHE BUILDS networking group, was presented to the ACE Mentor...
MILWAUKEE, WI
southeastsun.com

Local students receive Alabama Farmers Agriculture Foundation Scholarship

The Alabama Farmers Federation is planting seeds for a healthy future by awarding $133,250 in scholarships to Auburn University students seeking degrees in agriculture, forestry and related industries. Eighty students were honored during the organization’s scholarship reception at Lazenby Farms in Auburn Sept. 27. During the event, Federation President Jimmy...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soil Erosion#Us Forest Service#Agricultural Land#Scholarships#Land Management#Bath#The Sd Ffa Foundation#Sdsu Extension#The Us Forest Service
tsln.com

South Dakota Farm Bureau to Hold 104th Annual Convention in Sioux Falls

“Table Talk – Food and Climate Conversations” is the theme for the 104th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention, Nov. 19-20, 2021 at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel, Sioux Falls, S.D. Registration for the event is now open and available at https://bit.ly/SDFB2021Registration. The two-day event will feature thought...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Meridian Star

Nowell receives Trustmark Workforce Development Scholarship

Meridian Community College Radiologic Technology Program Student Megan Nowell of Philadelphia has received the Trustmark Workforce Development Scholarship, a $200 scholarship awarded to 25 members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in states throughout Trustmark’s marketplace who plan to enter the workforce upon the completion of an associate degree or certification.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
communityadvocate.com

Westborough grad receives scholarship for work in Appalachia

WESTBOROUGH – A Westborough High School graduate has received a scholarship from the Tennessee-based Appalachia Service Project (ASP). Adam Mosher, who graduated in 2019 and is currently a sophomore at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, worked as an ASP staff member in Fayette County, West Virginia, last summer. As a...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
laconiadailysun.com

Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation sponsored Pumpkin Contest to Celebrate the Season.

LACONIA — The Second Annual Pumpkin Contest has come to a close. Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation Executive Director, Karen Switzer commented “We are so grateful to all who supported the Foundation with creative pumpkin figure displays, as well as those who donated prizes for our raffle.” She added, “There were so many wonderful entries this year, it was a difficult decision for the judges.
LACONIA, NH
newscenter1.tv

South Dakota Mines receives $150,000 for new scholarship, avionics upgrade

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Department of Electrical Engineering at South Dakota Mines is receiving $150,000 from Raven Industries to support the university’s new minor in avionics. Raven Industries specializes in engineering, manufacturing and technological innovation, as well as being a leader in precision agriculture, high performance films, and aerospace...
RAPID CITY, SD
Midland Daily News

Ubly FFA prepares for Regional Land Day

With the annual Regional Land Day coming up around the corner, the Ubly FFA botany class has been doing their very best to prepare for this special event. The botany class will be meeting up with near by schools at this years soil judging destination to participate in this friendly competition. In the past we have had many winners come from Ubly and hope that we can continue on with this accomplishment for this year.
kciiradio.com

Washington FFA Alum Receiving American Degree at National Convention

A Washington FFA alum will be heading to the national convention in Indianapolis this weekend to receive the highest honor that’s given to a member. Sophie Bell is receiving the American Degree, which shows an FFA member’s dedication to their chapter and state FFA association. It also demonstrates the effort she applied toward her supervised agricultural experience, which included several projects, the largest being a crop-share with her grandparents and a beef business, BS Enterprises, she and her sister Ellie began during their high school freshman year with their father Lance. Bell shares how she feels to receive this award, “I’m ecstatic to be receiving it. It’s something ever since I joined FFA that I knew I wanted to receive and worked towards. So I definitely had it in the back of my mind all the years that I spent in FFA just with all the activities and time I put into it, but it’s really a huge honor. And there’s not a ton of kids who end up getting their American degree compared to other degrees just because it does take so much time and work.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Daily Advocate

Tri-Village MVCTC FFA team places in land judging contest

NEW MADISON — The Tri-Village MVCTC FFA Chapters Agricultural and Urban Soils teams competed at the state land judging contest on Oct. 9. The contest was held at Delaware State Park off of the Olentangy river. The Agricultural soils team consisted of seniors Madison Crawford, Luke Drew, and Kate Gross,...
NEW MADISON, OH
Gallaudet University

Au.D. student Samantha Espinal receives prestigious scholarship

Samantha Espinal, a third year student in our Doctor of Audiology (Au.D.) program, is one of six recipients of the American Academy of Audiology Foundation’s 2021 Empowering Students Scholarship. This is a competitive award that recognizes students who show exceptional promise as clinical audiologists. Says Dr. Chizuka Tamaki, Au.D. program director. “We are thrilled to see that Samantha’s passion and professionalism, that we have always known, has been recognized at the national level.”
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy