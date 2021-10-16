CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11AA Football Highlights

By Phil Benotti
KX News
KX News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46aLwW_0cSyPGrk00

Check out this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from an undefeated battle between Century and West Fargo Sheyenne.

Class 11AA & 11A Football Scores:

West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs (14), Century Patriots (0)
Legacy Sabers (38), Bismarck Demons (22)
West Fargo Packers (35), Mandan Braves (28)
Minot Magicians (0), Jamestown Blue Jays (21)
Wahpeton (69), Turtle Mountain (34)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Volleyball: Bismarck State College advances to regional semifinals

The Bismarck State College volleyball team got its first win of the postseason on Sunday. The Mystics hosted Dawson Community College, a team they defeated twice in the regular season. The Mystics won 3-0 to advance to the semifinals of the MonDak Region 13 tournament. The Mystics will host Miles Community College on Wednesday.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Soccer: Minot State earns a draw, UMary falls at home

The Minot State and University of Mary soccer teams returned to their home turf on Sunday for Northern Sun Conference match ups. Minot State hosted Concordia St. Paul, a team coming off a loss to UMary. The Beavers and Golden Bears played through two overtimes, but remained scoreless, resulting in a 0-0 draw. In Bismarck, […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

11B Football: Teams across North Dakota kick off 2021 playoffs

Saturday marked the beginning of the road to Fargo for Class 11B football teams in North Dakota. Class 11B Scores:Beulah (0), Velva-Garrison (12)Des Lacs-Burlington (14), Shiloh Christian (7)Central Cass (43), Harvey-Wells County (6)Bowman County (20), Nedrose (14)Bishop Ryan (21), Hazen (0)
EDUCATION
KX News

Minot State football defeats Upper Iowa for first win of the season

Minot State and Upper Iowa were both winless going into Saturday’s contest on the football field. The Beavers have had three losses by two possessions or less, but were still hoping to get over the hump. On Saturday morning in Minot that changed. The Peacocks jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a Beavers’ fumble […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wahpeton, ND
Bismarck, ND
Football
Bismarck, ND
Education
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Soccer: UMary has leaned on their defensive strength all season

The Marauders soccer team has had a great year on the pitch, becoming one of the best defensive teams in the Northern Sun. Sitting in the top half of the standings for most of the year, the Marauders are one of the few teams in the conference to average less than one goals against on […]
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Frenzy#American Football#West Fargo Packers#Braves#Minot Magicians#Jamestown Blue Jays
KX News

Hockey: Bobcats captain makes season debut, fall in overtime to St. Cloud

The Bismarck Bobcats returned home in this early part of the NAHL season, with the return of their captain Jon Ziskie, who made his season debut. Brandon Reller got the party started just a few minutes into the game, scoring his first goal as a Bobcat in the first period. However, Bismarck ended up falling […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

Volleyball: Century tops Mandan, Bismarck wins at Turtle Mountain

Most teams in the WDA entered Wednesday playing back-to-back nights, including the first place Century Patriots, who traveled across the river to take on Mandan. Wednesday Volleyball Scores:Mandan Braves (0), Century Patriots (3)Turtle Mountain Bravettes (0), Bismarck Demons (3)Dickinson Midgets (2), Minot Majettes (3)Watford City Wolves (1), Williston Coyotes (3)
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Century and Bismarck stay hot in the region

The Bismarck Demons and Century Patriots continue to find ways to win in the west region, separating themselves as the top two teams in the WDA. Tuesday Volleyball Scores:Bismarck Demons (3), Mandan Braves (0)Legacy Sabers (0), Century Patriots (3)Dickinson Midgets (0), Jamestown Blue Jays (3)Watford City Wolves (0), St. Mary’s Saints (3)Williston Coyotes (0), Minot […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Dickinson State football riding hot streak behind a strong defense

Dickinson State’s football team hasn’t started a season 0-2 since 2014. This year the Blue Hawks found themselves in that exact spot, but things are turning around. “We scheduled those games so we could learn from that and find out more about ourselves,” Dickinson State head coach Pete Stanton said. The Blue Hawks have won […]
DICKINSON, ND
KX News

KX News

517
Followers
369
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy