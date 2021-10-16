Friday Night Frenzy: Class 11AA Football Highlights
Check out this week’s Friday Night Frenzy, including highlights from an undefeated battle between Century and West Fargo Sheyenne.
Class 11AA & 11A Football Scores:
West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs (14), Century Patriots (0)
Legacy Sabers (38), Bismarck Demons (22)
West Fargo Packers (35), Mandan Braves (28)
Minot Magicians (0), Jamestown Blue Jays (21)
Wahpeton (69), Turtle Mountain (34)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0