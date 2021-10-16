CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

Netflix said Friday that it had fired an employee for disclosing confidential financial information about what it paid for Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer," which some condemned as being transphobic.

The employee, who wasn't named, shared “confidential, commercially sensitive information outside the company," a Netflix statement said.

“We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company,” the statement said.

The statement said the information was referenced in a Bloomberg news article, which reported that Netflix spent $24.1 million on “The Closer,” which first aired last week. The article also mentioned the lower budgets for a 2019 Chapelle special, a Bo Burnham special and the nine-episode hit “Squid Game.”

Netflix said a review of its internal access logs pinpointed the information to a single person, who “admitted that they downloaded and shared sensitive company information externally.”

“The Closer," first aired on Oct. 1 and had gained at least 10 million views. However, Chapelle's remarks about the transgender community raised protests within Netflix and from LGBTQ activists.

The media watchdog group GLAAD said that “anti-LGBTQ content” violates Netflix’s policy to reject programs that incite hate or violence.

However, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos told managers in an internal memo that the show doesn't cross “the line on hate" and will remain on the streaming service.

Several Netflix employees, including a software engineer who identifies as transgender, had criticized the special. Transgender employees and their co-workers are being urged to stage a walkout next Wednesday in protest.

“Our leadership has shown us that they do not uphold the values for which we are held,” said a Monday post on a public company Slack channel, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Related
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Virginia hotel declines show by Dave Chappelle and Pharrell Williams

A Virginia hotel has rejected a show that was being planned by super-producer Pharrell Williams because it was going to include controversial comedian Dave Chappelle. Cavalier Hotel owner Bruce Thompson is reportedly concerned with the comedy content that Chappelle, 48, would come with in the aftermath of the “The Closer” special on Netflix, according to The Virginia-Pilot.
VIRGINIA STATE
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
TV & VIDEOS
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on October 22

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 10 list on Friday, Oct. 22 ends a pretty same-y week over at Netflix on a similarly same-y note, with three hit shows -- You, Squid Game, and Maid -- continuing to hold on to the first 3 spots. Night Teeth, the Megan Fox-starring vampire movie, is the only real shake-up, moving up to the No. 4 spot today.
TV SHOWS
Indiana Daily Student

Black Voices: Dave Chappelle is a relic, it's time to retire him

Editor’s Note: this piece contains strong language. Dave Chapelle is a sellout. His latest stand-up special for Netflix, "The Closer," is his last one for a while, according to him. Good, he should spend some more time working on better material. The comedian is famous in recent times for his...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Netflix made a mess of the Dave Chappelle controversy. It's a crisis of Netflix's own making

New York (CNN Business) — The Dave Chappelle comedy special, "The Closer," has thrust Netflix into its biggest crisis ever. It's a mess of the company's own making. Chappelle's special, which debuted on Netflix earlier this month, caused a firestorm inside and outside the company. It includes several jokes about trans people that some found deeply offensive. Netflix has stood by the special, even after it was criticized as transphobic by some LGBTQ+ advocates, artists and even Netflix's own employees.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle ‘Open’ to Discussing Controversial Jokes in ‘The Closer’

Dave Chappelle appears to be willing, at some point, to discuss his controversial jokes about the LGBTQ+ community in his new Netflix special The Closer. In a statement, a rep for Chappelle said, “Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure our communities will come together. As Dave said in his special, ‘No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together.’” The statement arrived after trans employees and allies at Netflix staged a walkout in protest of the jokes in The Closer. The...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jon Stewart defends Dave Chappelle: ‘His intention is never hurtful’

Their friendship is no joke. Jon Stewart is coming out in defense of longtime pal Dave Chappelle after he was accused of making transphobic remarks in his new Netflix comedy special, “The Closer.”. Stewart, 58, told TMZ Thursday that Chappelle, 48, is “one of my favorite people on the planet”...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

New on Netflix for November 2021

November 2021 already looks like the biggest month of the year for Netflix. The streaming platform will debut a number of new movies and television shows, including highly-anticipated awards contenders like “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Bruised,” plus the blockbuster “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson. Beyond those original movies, Netflix is also set to premiere a handful of highly anticipated series, such as “Cowboy Bebop” with John Chu, “True Story” with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, and a new season of “Big Mouth.” If reality television is what you want, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Podcast Leader QCode Uses Star Power — Like an Upcoming Gina Rodriguez Thriller — to Disrupt the Industry

Gina Rodriguez is on the floor of an audio booth in Hollywood, stretching: The actor, late of “Jane the Virgin,” is taking a break as she records a new series for the prolific podcasting company QCode. It’s a sci-fi thriller called “Last Known Position,” and Rodriguez plays Mikaela, a submarine pilot who’s investigating what happened to a jet that vanished over the Pacific Ocean. What Mikeala is finding out is terrifying: There seems to have been a giant sea creature involved in the plane’s disappearance. Another actor is on Zoom, while the director, John Wynn, creator Luke Passmore and QCode...
CELEBRITIES
