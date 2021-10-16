Springs Valley wins at North Daviess

Studies: Most People Don't Know How Much to Save Seniors with Bone-on-bone Pain Are Doing This. Still No One Won The Jackpot After The First 5 Spins, Maybe You'll Succeed?. Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. BindRight. Most Slots Players Don't Know This. Casino Slots.
North Central beats Perry Central 18-14. Still No One Won The Jackpot After The First 5 Spins, Maybe You'll Succeed?. Congress Gives Homeowners $3,708 (Claim It Now) Oregon Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. BindRight. Most Slots Players Don't Know This. Casino Slots. Doctors Stunned :...
HUNTSVILLE — The Spring Garden Lady Panthers finished fourth in the Class 2A North Volleyball Super Regional in Huntsville Thursday. They lost in four sets to both Hatton and Cherokee County rival Sand Rock. In the 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 23-25 loss to Hatton, Neely Welsh led the Lady Panthers with...
Scott Flatebo shot an 18-hole score of 2-over-par 72 Sunday to lead the North Valley Golf Course to a win in the Jackson County Tournament of Champions golf tournament on its home course. North Valley’s four golfers combined for a team score of 307 to finish just ahead of Jackson...
North Knox beats South Spencer 31-14. Studies: Most People Don't Know How Much to Save. Still No One Won The Jackpot After The First 5 Spins, Maybe You'll Succeed?. Oregon Launches New Rules for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day. BindRight. You Won't Believe the Stories Behind These Photos. GotGravy.
The Pahrump Valley football team went into tonight’s game at Valley with no pressure — win or lose, the Trojans had already won their division and secured a first-round playoff bye. But Pahrump didn’t want to risk losing momentum from a three-game winning streak, sending a message to the rest...
SPRING VALLEY — Some causes are more important than football. Spring Valley High School’s football team is preparing for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game vs. Capital at Laidley Field in Charleston, but also is focused on helping Timberwolves player Jaxson Kinder and his mother Amy. They lost their home and belongings...
Daniel Iwamizu carried 21 times for 172 yards, and the Mustangs got strong play on both front lines in the win over the host Knights (5-4, 1-3 Skyline Conference) in a game between Grants Pass schools. Coach Mike Fanger said Chris Woods, Aiden Moon-Reid and Aiden Kanott played extremely well...
History was made this weekend in Louisville. Lauren Wallace is the first representative from Daviess County to win a State Fair Pageant title and we are so proud. The Miss Teen Kentucky State Fair Pageant has always been held in October in Louisville. The girls venture for a weekend of meeting new friends, hair and makeup, interviews, and of course the big night. Pageant day includes an interview, an opening number, cocktail, evening gown.
Daviess County is back to try and make it two straight 3rd Region volleyball championships. Owensboro Catholic will be right there to challenge with a 25-12 record. Whitesville Trinity also will trying to make a run after putting together a stellar 25-5 season. Owensboro Catholic meeting Trinity could be the...
Linton beats South Ripley 3-1 to advance to the 2A Mitchell Regional Championship Game. North Posey beats Linton 3-0 to claim the 2A Mitchell Regional Championship. Still No One Won The Jackpot After The First 5 Spins, Maybe You'll Succeed?. PBA is Different than Depression: Learn What Defines PBA. By...
Springs Valley beats North Daviess 27-6. Removing Moles & Skin Tags Has Never Been This Easy. Still No One Won The Jackpot After The First 5 Spins, Maybe You'll Succeed?. Congress Gives Homeowners $3,708 (Claim It Now) Smart Lifestyle Trends. Oregon Launches New Rules for Cars Used Less Than 50...
Scott Flatebo shot an 18-hole score of 2-over-par 72 Sunday to lead the North Valley Golf Course to a win in the Jackson County Tournament of Champions golf tournament on its home course. North Valley’s four golfers combined for a team score of 307 to finish just ahead of Jackson...
History was made this weekend in Louisville. Lauren Wallace is the first representative from Daviess County to win a State Fair Pageant title and we are so proud. The Miss Teen Kentucky State Fair Pageant has always been held in October in Louisville. The girls venture for a weekend of meeting new friends, hair and makeup, interviews, and of course the big night. Pageant day includes an interview, an opening number, cocktail, evening gown.
Comments / 0