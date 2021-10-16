CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springs Valley wins at North Daviess

By Rick Semmler
WTHI
 9 days ago

Springs Valley won 38-7 at North Daviess.

www.wthitv.com

WTHI

Sullivan Falls to Owen Valley

Sullivan Falls to Owen Valley
WTHI

North Central Topples Perry Central

North Central beats Perry Central 18-14.
Jackson County Pilot

Flatebo, North Valley win Tournament of Champions

Scott Flatebo shot an 18-hole score of 2-over-par 72 Sunday to lead the North Valley Golf Course to a win in the Jackson County Tournament of Champions golf tournament on its home course. North Valley’s four golfers combined for a team score of 307 to finish just ahead of Jackson...
WTHI

North Knox Advances to Sectional Semi-Finals

North Knox beats South Spencer 31-14.
Las Vegas Sun

Pahrump Valley beats Valley for fourth straight win

The Pahrump Valley football team went into tonight’s game at Valley with no pressure — win or lose, the Trojans had already won their division and secured a first-round playoff bye. But Pahrump didn’t want to risk losing momentum from a three-game winning streak, sending a message to the rest...
PAHRUMP, NV
Herald-Dispatch

Spring Valley taking donations for football player

SPRING VALLEY — Some causes are more important than football. Spring Valley High School’s football team is preparing for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. game vs. Capital at Laidley Field in Charleston, but also is focused on helping Timberwolves player Jaxson Kinder and his mother Amy. They lost their home and belongings...
CHARLESTON, WV
scorebooklive.com

Daniel Iwamizu helps No. 10 Hidden Valley run past North Valley

Daniel Iwamizu carried 21 times for 172 yards, and the Mustangs got strong play on both front lines in the win over the host Knights (5-4, 1-3 Skyline Conference) in a game between Grants Pass schools. Coach Mike Fanger said Chris Woods, Aiden Moon-Reid and Aiden Kanott played extremely well...
GRANTS PASS, OR
WBKR

History Made: First Daviess County Miss Representative To Win A State Fair Title

History was made this weekend in Louisville. Lauren Wallace is the first representative from Daviess County to win a State Fair Pageant title and we are so proud. The Miss Teen Kentucky State Fair Pageant has always been held in October in Louisville. The girls venture for a weekend of meeting new friends, hair and makeup, interviews, and of course the big night. Pageant day includes an interview, an opening number, cocktail, evening gown.
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Daviess County aiming for regional repeat

Daviess County is back to try and make it two straight 3rd Region volleyball championships. Owensboro Catholic will be right there to challenge with a 25-12 record. Whitesville Trinity also will trying to make a run after putting together a stellar 25-5 season. Owensboro Catholic meeting Trinity could be the...
WTHI

Linton Volleyball Makes it to the Regional Finals, but Comes Up Just Short

Linton beats South Ripley 3-1 to advance to the 2A Mitchell Regional Championship Game. North Posey beats Linton 3-0 to claim the 2A Mitchell Regional Championship.
WTHI

North Daviess Can't Get Past Springs Valley

Springs Valley beats North Daviess 27-6.
Lakefield Standard

Flatebo, North Valley win Tournament of Champions

WOMI Owensboro

History Made: First Daviess County Miss Representative To Win A State Fair Title

