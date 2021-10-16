Springs Valley wins at North Daviess

History was made this weekend in Louisville. Lauren Wallace is the first representative from Daviess County to win a State Fair Pageant title and we are so proud. The Miss Teen Kentucky State Fair Pageant has always been held in October in Louisville. The girls venture for a weekend of meeting new friends, hair and makeup, interviews, and of course the big night. Pageant day includes an interview, an opening number, cocktail, evening gown.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO