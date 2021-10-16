SPHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m. Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at...
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m. N.Y....
PEORIA — It will be a new season for one team and a new beginning for another when the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League campaign opens for the Peoria Rivermen on Friday. The Rivermen will celebrate the start of their 40th season with a pair of season road openers at...
DANVILLE — After the scheduled first weekend of the season was postponed, the Vermilion County Bobcats will finally get on the ice to play tonight. The Bobcats will play the Quad City Storm tonight at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline and head coach Mike Watt said it will be a culmination of hard work.
PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen will begin their organizational recovery from the pandemic — the on-ice part — when they open the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League season Friday at Carver Arena. Building a team for this milestone night — the Rivermen drop the puck on their 40th season —...
ROANOKE, Va. — The Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Berglund Center on Friday night, 2-0, in a Southern Professional Hockey League game. The Week 2 win follows the Marksmen's season-opening 4-1 win at Roanoke on Oct. 15. This week, the teams battled to a deadlock after...
PEORIA — The Macon Mayhem endured a flight of fancy in an epic travel saga, while the Peoria Rivermen soared to a sweep in their opening weekend of the 2021-22 SPHL season Saturday. The Rivermen never trailed, and got the game-winner from captain Alec Hagaman in the third period to...
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Georgia (63)7-015751. 2. Cincinnati7-014772. 3. Alabama7-114174. 4. Oklahoma8-013833.
Ten_Pruitt 5 pass from Henry (Bullock kick), 10:50. Ten_A.Brown 24 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :42. Ten_Tannehill 2 run (Bullock kick), 2:48. RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 6-35, Williams 5-20, Hill 1-18, Henne 1-4. Tennessee, Henry 29-86, D.Evans 2-7, Tannehill 2-6, Johnson 1-5, Woodside 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-35-1-206, Henne 11-16-0-82....
DP_Los Angeles 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_Pollock 2 (3), Taylor (3), Albies (1), Riley (2), Adrianza (1), Soler (1). HR_Rosario (3). SB_Freeman (1). Vesia pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Jackson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP_Graterol (Pederson). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Tripp...
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been cleared to return after clearing COVID-19 protocols. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Caleb Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL). Sent D John Moore to...
1. Greenville Christian (9-1) beat Delta Streets Aca. 74-0. 2. Oak Grove (6-2) lost to Brandon 24-17. 3. Ocean Springs (8-0) beat Saint Martin 48-0. 4. Starkville (8-1) lost to Oxford 42-35. 5. Madison Central (7-1) beat Germantown 31-0. 6. West Point (6-2) beat Greenville 42-8. 7. West Jones (7-1)...
ATHENS — With 29 seconds left in regulation, Concord University quarterback Jack Mangel took the snap for a potential game-tying two-point conversion, rolled out to his right, and flipped a desperation pass that fell incomplete a split second before he was tackled. That was the final difference-maker in a 34-32...
UNCO_Woods 4 pass from McCaffrey (Raybon kick), 11:16. RUSHING_N. Colorado, Dy. McCaffrey 14-100, Tr. Wilson 16-85, Ge. Sledge 15-62, Br. Belgrave 2-8, Team 2-(minus 4). S. Utah, To. Wright 2-13, Ka. Davis 7-12, Th. Duckett 5-8, Da. Christiansen 3-(minus 3), Ju. Miller 2-(minus 9). PASSING_N. Colorado, Dy. McCaffrey 11-23-0-74. S....
Comments / 0