CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

SPHL Glance

By Sportradar
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 9 days ago

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m. Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

NHL Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m. N.Y....
NHL
Peoria Journal Star

The captains, and who will wear Peoria Rivermen jerseys as SPHL opener arrives

PEORIA — It will be a new season for one team and a new beginning for another when the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League campaign opens for the Peoria Rivermen on Friday. The Rivermen will celebrate the start of their 40th season with a pair of season road openers at...
NHL
Danville Commercial-News

SPHL HOCKEY: Bobcats set to start season

DANVILLE — After the scheduled first weekend of the season was postponed, the Vermilion County Bobcats will finally get on the ice to play tonight. The Bobcats will play the Quad City Storm tonight at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline and head coach Mike Watt said it will be a culmination of hard work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Sphl#Games Fayetteville 4
Peoria Journal Star

'Difficult process': Peoria Rivermen, SPHL face roster challenges as season opens

PEORIA — The Peoria Rivermen will begin their organizational recovery from the pandemic — the on-ice part — when they open the 2021-22 Southern Professional Hockey League season Friday at Carver Arena. Building a team for this milestone night — the Rivermen drop the puck on their 40th season —...
Fayetteville Observer

Fayetteville Marksmen off to 2-0 start in SPHL season

ROANOKE, Va. — The Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at Berglund Center on Friday night, 2-0, in a Southern Professional Hockey League game. The Week 2 win follows the Marksmen's season-opening 4-1 win at Roanoke on Oct. 15. This week, the teams battled to a deadlock after...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Cent. Arkansas 49, Lamar 38

CARK_Hale 6 run (Ray kick), 10:06. LAM_Banks 59 pass from Chandler (Giffen kick), 04:24. LAM_Pizarro 26 pass from Chandler (Giffen kick), 12:06. RUSHING_Cent. Arkansas, Da. Hale 22-253, Ky. James 11-112, Team 2-(minus 4), Br. Smith 3-(minus 11). Lamar, Ja. Dummett 15-125, Mi. Chandler 9-44, Ja. Jones 7-43, Ja. Jackson 8-15, Lu. Ferguson 1-15, Ch. Ward 2-7, Hu. Batten 1-1, Da. Shorts 1-1.
FOOTBALL
Peoria Journal Star

Rivermen win, while opponent makes SPHL history with epic journey

PEORIA — The Macon Mayhem endured a flight of fancy in an epic travel saga, while the Peoria Rivermen soared to a sweep in their opening weekend of the 2021-22 SPHL season Saturday. The Rivermen never trailed, and got the game-winner from captain Alec Hagaman in the third period to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Georgia (63)7-015751. 2. Cincinnati7-014772. 3. Alabama7-114174. 4. Oklahoma8-013833.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Standings

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3

Ten_Pruitt 5 pass from Henry (Bullock kick), 10:50. Ten_A.Brown 24 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), :42. Ten_Tannehill 2 run (Bullock kick), 2:48. RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 6-35, Williams 5-20, Hill 1-18, Henne 1-4. Tennessee, Henry 29-86, D.Evans 2-7, Tannehill 2-6, Johnson 1-5, Woodside 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 20-35-1-206, Henne 11-16-0-82....
FOOTBALL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

DP_Los Angeles 1, Atlanta 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Atlanta 12. 2B_Pollock 2 (3), Taylor (3), Albies (1), Riley (2), Adrianza (1), Soler (1). HR_Rosario (3). SB_Freeman (1). Vesia pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Jackson pitched to 3 batters in the 7th. HBP_Graterol (Pederson). Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Tripp...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Montana 34, Idaho 14

IDHO_Carter 2 run (Prescott kick), 10:03. MONT_Grossman 6 pass from Brown (Macias kick), 07:09. IDHO_Stevenson 14 pass from McCoy (Prescott kick), 01:11. RUSHING_Montana, Ju. Bergen 18-77, Co. Janacaro 4-14, Kr. Brown 7-4, Ro. Patterson 3-4, Ma. Flowers 1-0. Idaho, Za. Borisch 14-44, Au. Carter 10-24, Ge. McCoy 15-14, Ro. Johnson 5-6, Jo. Doyle 1-6, El. Cummings 2-3.
MONTANA STATE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Virginia 48, Georgia Tech 40

GT_McGowan 36 pass from J.Sims (Cimaglia kick), 13:20. GT_D.Smith 3 run (kick failed), 6:28. UVA_Kemp 1 pass from Armstrong (Farrell kick), 2:53. GT_FG Cimaglia 26, 12:54. UVA_Wicks 13 pass from Armstrong (Farrell kick), 9:51. UVA_Wicks 77 pass from Armstrong (Farrell kick), 6:36. UVA_FG Farrell 24, 1:23. Third Quarter. UVA_FG Farrell...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Sunday's Transactions

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Announced head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been cleared to return after clearing COVID-19 protocols. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed LB Caleb Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY. National Hockey League. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled Cs Jack Studnicka and Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL). Sent D John Moore to...
NFL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Alcorn St. 44, Texas Southern 27

ALCN_Wilson 0 blocked punt return (Quinn kick), 08:27. TXSO_Davis 59 pass from Body (Garcia III kick), 02:57. ALCN_Bolar 10 pass from Harper (Quinn kick), 10:16. ALCN_Anthony Jr. 14 pass from Harper (Quinn kick), 08:50. TXSO_FG Garcia III 32, 04:46. Fourth Quarter. ALCN_Bolar 26 pass from Harper (Quinn kick), 14:51. ALCN_FG...
TEXAS STATE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

How ranked teams fared in their weekly games.

1. Greenville Christian (9-1) beat Delta Streets Aca. 74-0. 2. Oak Grove (6-2) lost to Brandon 24-17. 3. Ocean Springs (8-0) beat Saint Martin 48-0. 4. Starkville (8-1) lost to Oxford 42-35. 5. Madison Central (7-1) beat Germantown 31-0. 6. West Point (6-2) beat Greenville 42-8. 7. West Jones (7-1)...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

West Virginia State holds on for 34-32 win at Concord

ATHENS — With 29 seconds left in regulation, Concord University quarterback Jack Mangel took the snap for a potential game-tying two-point conversion, rolled out to his right, and flipped a desperation pass that fell incomplete a split second before he was tackled. That was the final difference-maker in a 34-32...
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Houston 31, East Carolina 24, OT

HOU_FG Witherspoon 21, 6:56. ECU_Hatfield 40 pass from Ahlers (Daffer kick), 5:46. HOU_M.Jones 98 kickoff return (Witherspoon kick), 5:34. HOU_Trahan 2 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 1:38. Second Quarter. HOU_Dell 14 pass from Tune (Witherspoon kick), 3:12. Fourth Quarter. ECU_Ahlers 1 run (Daffer kick), 6:59. ECU_Omotosho 13 pass from Ahlers...
FOOTBALL
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

N. Colorado 17, S. Utah 9

UNCO_Woods 4 pass from McCaffrey (Raybon kick), 11:16. RUSHING_N. Colorado, Dy. McCaffrey 14-100, Tr. Wilson 16-85, Ge. Sledge 15-62, Br. Belgrave 2-8, Team 2-(minus 4). S. Utah, To. Wright 2-13, Ka. Davis 7-12, Th. Duckett 5-8, Da. Christiansen 3-(minus 3), Ju. Miller 2-(minus 9). PASSING_N. Colorado, Dy. McCaffrey 11-23-0-74. S....

Comments / 0

Community Policy