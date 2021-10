Davis Wright Tremaine filed a copyright lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of singer and actress Cher over the rights to songs in the Sonny and Cher catalog such as ‘I Got You Babe’ and ‘The Beat Goes On’. The suit takes aim at Mary Bono, fourth wife to the late Sonny Bono, who took over his seat in U.S. Congress upon his death in the late 1990s. The complaint challenges the defendant’s claims that Cher, who ended her marriage to Sonny Bono in the 1970s, is no longer entitled to fifty percent of song royalties per a settlement agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:21-cv-08157, Cher v. Bono.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO